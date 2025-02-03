Lopez minor league deal with Cubs | Virtual reality for seniors | Make Plans Monday

Naperville native Nicky Lopez signs minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs

Naperville native Nicky Lopez, who spent the 2024 baseball season with the Chicago White Sox, has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs.

The Naperville Central alum will head to spring training next week in hopes of providing infield depth for the Cubs roster.

Learn more about this move by Lopez.

DuPage panel encourages education against sex trafficking

Newly proposed legislation could decriminalize sex work in Illinois, but speakers during a Human Trafficking Prevention Month panel discussion in Wheaton say that’s not the way to help survivors who have been forced into the sex trade.

Nearly 100 advocates against trafficking gathered during last Friday’s event, which was sponsored by HOPE Fair Housing Center and Hanover Park Trustee Yasmeen Bankole, with former Illinois Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti as moderator.

Learn more about what local officials and groups are doing to combat the problem and help survivors.

Naperville seniors get new view through virtual reality

Residents of Sunrise Senior Living in Naperville experienced new places and perspectives – virtually, through a program called Senior Simulators.

It’s an activity thought up by students on the Teen Advisory Board at the Alive Center, which provides virtual reality experiences to seniors in assisted living facilities.

Take a look at how the program works, and the response of the seniors.

Remembering Jim Rothermel, Naperville resident and philanthropist

Naperville resident James Rothermel, better known as Jim, died on January 19 at the age of 91. Jim was an active member of the community who gave back to the city he called home.

He will be remembered for his kindness and philanthropy, which included support of the Naperville Park District through the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation.

Learn more about Jim’s philanthropic actions.

Make Plans Monday: Your two-week look ahead

February 3 – City Council Candidate Forum, held by Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) at First Congregational Church of Naperville, 25 E. Benton Ave, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, RSVP required. Event will also be live-streamed and available to view afterward.

February 4 – An Evening with James McBride, Illinois Libraries virtual author presentation program, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration required.

February 6 – STEM in the 1860s – Family STEM night program at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration required.

February 7 – Dueling Pianos at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road. 7 p.m. Tickets required, and are available at church office.

February 8 – Free Public Stargazing at Naperville Astronomical Association Astronomy Education Center, 3712 Plainfield Naperville Road, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weather dependent.

February 9 – Dog Admission Day at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, from 9 a.m. to sunset.

February 11 – Naperville Park District Candidate Forum, hosted by NCTV17. Streamed live on NCTV17 website at 7 p.m., available next day on demand.

February 11 – CPR Class with the Naperville Fire Department at Naperville Safety Town, 1320 Aurora Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 13 – Love Bug Dance at DuPage Children’s Museum, 301 N. Washington St., from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets required.

February 13 to 16 – The 39 Steps presented by North Central College Performing Arts at Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave. See website for times and tickets.

February 14 to 16 – Beetlejuice Jr. Presented by BrightSide Theatre Youth Project at Yellow Box Theater at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane. See website for times and tickets.

February 15 and 17 – Winter Birds – Free Nature Discovery Days by Naperville Park District at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road. Free event geared for ages 4 to 10. 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17

February 15 to 23 – Juniper Junction – a large-scale model train display in the Firefly Pavilion at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53. Entrance included with Arboretum admission.