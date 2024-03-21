Magic Rock saved | Ulta Beauty closing | Warriors to National Hockey Championship

Naperville’s Magic Rock saved, neighbor welcomes local landmark to her yard

Naperville’s Magic Rock has been saved thanks to neighbor Cathi Martin.

The local landmark of toys, trinkets, and treasures, in danger of being demolished after the home it resided at 711 N. Brainard St. was sold, will now live on to tally up more tchotchkes.

Learn where you can now find the rock, and why Martin decided to take ownership.

Ulta Beauty will be closing up shop in downtown Naperville

Another downtown Naperville business is closing up shop. Ulta Beauty, located at 103 S. Washington, announced in a notice on its window that its final day will be March 30.

Ulta’s departure comes after two other high-profile downtown businesses, Barnes & Noble and B.D.’s Mongolian Grill, shut down in January.

Downtown Naperville Alliance Executive Director Katie Wood noted of those closures that there’s a life cycle to every business, with high interest from others to move into downtown spots.

Ulta Beauty has one other location in Naperville, at 2707 Aurora Ave.

Former Naperville firefighter accused of burglarizing vehicle, stealing drugs from drop box

A former Naperville firefighter has been accused of official misconduct as well as other charges after officials say he allegedly stole prescription medication from a fire department drug drop box and burglarized a vehicle at the Naperville Fire Department.

Zachary Volland, 34, is facing a five-count complaint, which was filed against him by the Naperville Police Department on March 18.

Read more about the charges leveled against him.

Chick-fil-A plans for Iroquois Center advance

Growing fast food chain Chick-fil-A moved one step closer to opening its first eatery in Naperville, following a favorable vote Wednesday from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The city council will review the plans at an upcoming meeting.

The Atlanta-based company has submitted plans for the construction of a 5,025-square-foot restaurant on a frontage parcel within the Iroquois Center development at 1159 E. Ogden Ave. Chick-fil-A’s plans include a drive-thru and indoor dining facility.

While the restaurant will be freestanding from the rest of Iroquois Center, the company’s plans include razing the southeastern portion of the development to accommodate incoming and outgoing traffic and parking accommodations.

Garage fire sparked in garbage can causes $15K in damages

A garage fire in Naperville which authorities say started in a garbage can caused $15,000 in damage and left a home uninhabitable.

The fire happened on Wednesday, May 20, around 2:50 p.m. According to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department, fire crews arrived to the two-story home in the 1800 block of Princess Lane, to find fire in the home’s attached garage. All residents had safely exited.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. No one was injured in the blaze.

Naperville mayor announces city council will not initiate Gaza cease-fire resolution, audience outburst follows

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli announced on Tuesday the Naperville City Council has no plans to bring a Gaza cease-fire resolution to a vote.

The statement made during the latest city council meeting was followed by a protest in the council chambers that lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

Learn more about the group’s demands and Wehrli’s response.

Warriors Hockey Club heads to National Hockey Championships

One week after winning the AHAI Combined Division Blackhawk Cup Championship, the Warriors Hockey Club is competing at the Chipotle USA National Hockey Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Warriors are one of eight teams invited to compete in the Prep Division along with AHAI Red Division Blackhawk Cup champion, New Trier.