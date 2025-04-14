Maplebrook Elementary turns 50 | Electric contract extension recommendation | Hoppy Easter

Maplebrook Elementary School roars with pride as it celebrates 50th anniversary

For the past five decades, Maplebrook Elementary School has touched the lives of thousands of students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

During a special assembly on Thursday, April 10, current students and staff celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary.

Get a glimpse at a bit of the festivities.

Utility board recommends Naperville extend electricity contract

As Naperville city leaders weigh whether to renew a contract with their electricity supplier, they now have a new piece of information to consider — a recommendation from the Public Utilities Advisory Board.

The board issued a 4-3 vote in favor of renewing the contract with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency for a term that runs between 2035 — when the current contract expires — and 2055.

Learn more about how they came to their decision.

Students pitch ideas for a sustainable future at BLAST event

More than 25 students gathered at the DuPage Children’s Museum on Thursday for BLAST pitch night, offering ideas to make a difference in the environment.

Hear more about some of their pitches and learn which individual and group took first.

Naperville’s Safety Town celebrates yearly Hoppy Easter

More than 160 families headed to Naperville’s Safety Town on Saturday for the yearly Hoppy Easter event hosted by the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club.

Take a look at some of the fun!

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Ongoing through April 16 (or until sold out) – Arbor Day Tree Sale by the city of Naperville

Ongoing through April 19 – Easter Bunny Photos at Fox Valley Mall

April 15 – Fight the Fall – free balance lecture and assessment by Dina Kartsonas from Fyzical

April 15 – Free Kona Ice on Chill out Day at 95th Street Library

April 17 – Flashlight Egg Hunt held by the Naperville Park District at Knoch Knolls Park

April 17 – Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour through Naper Settlement,

April 17 – Making Strides Breakfast hosted by Grow Wellness Foundation at Grow Well Yoga Studio

April 19 – The Great Egg Hunt 2025 held by Naperville Jaycees at Frontier Park Sports Complex

April 19 – Shred Event sponsored by Senator Laura Ellman and Representative Janet Yang Rohr at 95th Street Library

April 19 – Junior Golfapalooza 2025 held by Naperville Park District at Springbrook Golf Course

April 20 – Easter Egg Hunt at St. Timothy Lutheran Church

April 21 – Forest Preserve District – DuPage’s Green Leader, NEST community meeting featuring Daniel Hebreard

April 21 – Jazz Combo Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall