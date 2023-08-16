Maui wildfires experience | Council | Christkindlmarket

Naperville resident shares his Maui wildfires experience

Naperville resident and Magnitech CEO Tim Pabich was at his timeshare on Maui last week when the wildfires ignited just a couple of miles away. Hear his story and take a look at what he saw.

Chicken therapy nonprofit given 12 months to relocate

Naperville City Council has imposed a 12-month limit for the chicken therapy nonprofit Touch My Heart to leave its current neighborhood location. Learn more about the unanimous decision made at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Fire Chief’s Citizen Award presented to Jerry Skiba

Also at last night’s city council meeting, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis presented the Fire Chief’s Citizen Award to Jerry Skiba.

On July 6, Skiba, who is head of security for Calamos Properties, helped save a woman’s life at Hotel Arista. When the woman fell to the floor, unconscious, Skiba immediately began performing CPR and delivered three successful full cardiac shocks with an automated external defibrillator. Once Naperville Fire Department authorities arrived on the scene, they continued to aid the woman, who made a full recovery.

Skiba, a retired Villa Park police officer, was given a plaque to commemorate the heroic act.

Christkindlmarket returns to Aurora for the second year

The Chriskindlmarket will return to Aurora’s RiverEdge Park for its second consecutive year. It will open Friday, Nov. 17 and run through Sunday, Dec. 24.

The Aurora outpost of the market has increased its sitemap for this year, and will provide interactive photo opportunities and family-friendly scavenger hunts. As an early celebration, a three-day “Christmas in August” giveaway can be found on the market’s Instagram account, with hotel rooms up for grabs.

More information on the holiday event can be found on the Christkindlmarket Location Announcement Blog and through their social media accounts.

Football Jamboree

The Naperville Saints held its second annual Football Jamboree at Knoch Park last weekend. Take a look at the action and find out why the day is so important.