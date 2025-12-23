Mazala Pizza opens | Oak Cottage proposal | Votes sought for state bee

Mazala pizza restaurant opens in Naperville

A new pizza restaurant with a unique twist recently opened its doors in Naperville.

Mazala Pizza, located at 535 Fairway Drive, offers Indian fusion pizzas, with flavor options like Tikka, Butter Masala, and Samosa Smash. In addition to pizza, the restaurant also serves other items like chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, and momos, a type of dumpling.

The Naperville location is Mazala Pizza’s fourth restaurant in the U.S. and third in Illinois. According to its website, another location is expected to open soon in Schaumburg.

Photo Courtesy: Mazala Pizza

DuPage Forest Preserve moves forward with potential Oak Cottage partner

The DuPage County Forest Preserve board is exploring a proposal for the historic Oak Cottage.

At a meeting last week, the board voted to enter into an agreement with James Privitt, a former Naperville resident, who has proposed relocating and restoring the Oak Cottage building for use as his primary residence. His proposal also includes hosting occasional public tours of the building. He was one of two parties that expressed interest in the property in October; the other was the Naperville Outdoor Alliance, which had proposed turning the building into a cultural center.

Some board members opposed Privitt’s plan at the meeting, saying a relocation could diminish the building’s historical value, moving to table the vote for an agreement. That motion failed with a 2-5 vote. Privitt is now tasked with creating a plan for his proposal, which, if found reasonable, will be voted on at a later date.

Bishop Hicks’s brother reacts to appointment as head of New York archdiocese

Naperville resident Rick Hicks said it was no surprise to anyone in his family when his brother, Bishop Ronald Hicks, was announced as the next Archbishop of New York.

Hear more from Hicks about what he thought about this major move for his brother.

DuPage County launches paint recycling program

DuPage County residents can now recycle their unwanted or unusable paint for free at 29 locations throughout the county.

It’s a new program created from a partnership between the state of Illinois and PaintCare, a paint recycling organization. The program is funded by a state fee on new paint sales through Illinois’ Paint Stewardship Program, which launched Dec. 1.

Residents are allowed to drop off up to five gallons of paint per visit at participating locations. Acceptable items include interior and exterior architectural paints, floor paints, primers, and metal coatings. A full list of accepted items can be found on the DuPage County website, and drop-off locations can be found on the PaintCare website.

Lincoln Junior High students work to establish official state bee

Eighth graders at Lincoln Junior High School in Naperville are on a quest to establish an official state bee.

The students recently researched bees native to Illinois: the American bumblebee, the bicolored striped sweat bee, and the black and gold bumblebee. Now they’re seeking input from other students across Illinois to help choose one that best represents the state.

With there being a state bird, rock, and even fruit, Illinois students are encouraged to cast their vote for the state bee.

Naperville area football players make their marks during College Bowl Season

The College Football Bowl Season has been underway for a little over a week. Multiple local players can be found competing for some of the top teams in the nation.

See which familiar faces are making their marks on the biggest stage in the sport!

Happy Holidays from NCTV17!

Happy Holidays from NCTV17! We will be taking a break from NCTV17 News Update over the holiday season, but we will return with your daily news briefs on Monday, Jan. 5.