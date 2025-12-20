Naperville area football players make their marks during College Bowl Season

With the College Football Bowl Season underway, several Naperville area players are making their marks on the big stage after standout prep careers on the gridiron!

Bowl games already completed

After winning the 2025 MAC Championship, Western Michigan dominated Kennesaw State 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19th. Two former Neuqua Valley Wildcats are on the Broncos roster in kicker Palmer Domschke and defensive back Versie Walker Jr. Domschke

Former Naperville Central wide receiver Jadon Thompson wrapped up his collegiate career in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl with Memphis. The Tigers fell to NC State by a 31-7 score on December 19th.

Upcoming bowl games

Another recent Naperville Central receiver is heading to a bowl game with Toledo. Former Redhawk DeShaun Williams and the Rockets play in Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl on December 23rd a 1:00 pm.

The University of Minnesota has a pair of local athletes on the roster, both playing at the tight end position. Redshirt junior Pierce Walsh from Benet Academy and Waubonsie Valley graduate, redshirt sophomore Julian Johnson and the Golden Gophers will face New Mexico in the Rate Bowl on Friday, December 26th at 3:30 pm.

Grant Ellinger, a former Naperville Central offensive lineman will compete in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl with the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, December 27th at 6:30 pm against Missouri.

Former Naperville North standout kicker David Olano and the University of Illinois will play in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on Tuesday, December 30th at 4:30 pm. Olano earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors this season. Fighting Illini junior tight end Jordan Anderson grew up in Naperville, but attended Joliet Catholic. Junior offensive lineman TJ McMillen also grew up in Naperville, and attended St. Francis.

Another former Naperville Central Redhawk, defensive lineman Jake Stanish took part in one of the most successful seasons in Vanderbilt football history. The Commodores will play against Iowa in the Reliaquest Bowl on December 31st at 11 am.

Benet Academy alum John Weidenbach, who won the 2023 National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines as a freshman, is in his junior season as a linebacker with the Wolverines. Michigan will play Texas in the Cheez It Citrus Bowl on December 31st at 4:30 pm.

A chance at a National Championship for Jacob Bell

There is one local player taking part in the College Football Playoff, former Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell. The former Huskie is a freshman with the number one ranked Indiana Hoosiers. Bell spent the fall learning under 2025 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. The Big Ten Champion Hoosiers will begin their playoff journey in the quarterfinals against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on January 1st at 3:00 pm.