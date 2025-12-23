Bishop Hicks’s brother reacts to appointment in New York archdiocese

Naperville resident Rick Hicks said it was no surprise to anyone in his family when his brother, Bishop Ronald Hicks, was announced as the next Archbishop of New York.

“He’s been on this track his whole life. He literally, he was the kid who’s the student council president, and, you know, kept going and like, never stopped,” Hicks said. “So, each of his stops in his career, it’s just one step up.”

News that Pope Leo XIV had promoted Hicks, currently bishop of the Diocese of Joliet, came on Friday.

Sharing Chicago roots with the Pope

The brothers grew up in South Holland, not far from the Pope himself in Dolton.

“The Pope grew up on 141st Street. I grew up on 155th Street, literally in the same neighborhood,” Hicks said.

Growing up on different tracks

Though Rick, like his brother, is a member of the Catholic church, he says they are “complete opposites.”

“We’re definitely brothers. We have similarities growing up in the same house, but the sports version versus the academic, church version, that’s him,” Hicks said.

Both attended Quigley’s Preparatory Seminary South in Chicago, but it was Ronald who would go on to serve in the faith.

“He said that it wasn’t like a huge moment, like, ‘Hey, this is… I got a calling.’ It was keeping an open mind, and is this what I want to do?” Hicks said.

Hicks feels ‘mixed emotions’ over brother leaving

While Hicks is proud of his brother’s promotion, he’ll miss having him nearby as he’s been for the past five years.

“So it’s kind of mixed emotions. He’s been really close, and that’s been great. Happy for him, obviously thrilled for him, you know, his opportunity to lead, but we’ll miss him,” Hicks said.

Photo courtesy: Rick Hicks

