Measles in Will County | DeEtta’s Bakery celebrates 10 years | Ramadan event

Case of measles reported in Will County

The Will County Health Department, alongside the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced that a case of measles has been reported in Will County. Both health departments are collecting additional details to identify and notify anyone who could’ve been exposed to measles.

Find out more about the outbreak.

DeEtta’s Bakery celebrates 10 years in Naperville

DeEtta’s Bakery celebrates its 10th anniversary in Naperville this year. Owners Morgan Tyschper and her husband, Kevin, create sweet and savory treats fresh every morning for the community.

Find out more about the bakery, including the awards they’ve won at both the local and national level.

New Career 203 opportunities this fall

Naperville School District 203 is adding two new offerings to its nearly 15-year-old Career 203 professional development program for teachers and faculty members.

The board of education on Monday approved adding certified behavior analysts and certified school nurses to the list of eligible career advancement offerings in District 203, based on an identified need for the two specialties and services.

Career 203 has been described as a learn-to-earn compensation plan for teachers and faculty. Employees completing the requirements for specific career advancement opportunities are eligible for additional compensation, upon completion. The program was created through an agreement with the local teachers union, the Naperville Unit Education Association.

Naperville YMCA offers pre-apprenticeship trades program

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Fry Family YMCA are offering a free 12-week Illinois Works pre-apprenticeship program in Naperville.

The spring cohort is almost to capacity, but applications for the summer program are expected to open on Wednesday, May 1. In the course, students are introduced to 14 primary trades, with real hands-on learning in the field, like at construction sites.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, a resident of Illinois, and have at least a high school diploma or GED.

Community Ramadan event & Eid Bazaar

A Grand Community Ramadan event & Eid Bazaar will be held at Embassy Suites in Naperville from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on March 29, 30, and 31.

The event will have Eid clothing, food bazaar, Iftar, charity, jewelry, Abhaya, mehndi, spices, Islamic arts, paintings, wall decor, rugs, toys, face painting, and household goods. Many local businesses will be at the event, with around 100 vendors and around 2000 people expected to attend.

For more information and/or a booth at the event, contact Ashfaq Hussain at 779-707-6366.