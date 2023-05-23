Memorial Day observance ceremony | Summer sculpture reveal | New Latino nonprofit

DuPage County holding Memorial Day observance ceremony Sunday

DuPage County will be holding a Memorial Day observance ceremony at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 28.

The event will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in military service. There will be a wreath-laying by Gold Star families, and a weapons salute and retiring of the colors by the DuPage Honor Guard.

The ceremony will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial at the DuPage County Government Complex in Wheaton at 421 N. County Farm Road. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the atrium of the 421 JTK Administration Building.

Downtown Naperville summer sculpture reveal

19 dragonfly benches will be coming to downtown Naperville for this year’s summer sculpture series. Learn more about when they’ll be popping up.

Council rejects Skinovatio Medical Spa proposal for downtown Naperville

Naperville City Council has rejected a request for a proposed medical spa to open up shop on the first floor of a building in downtown Naperville.

Though the owners of Skinovatio Medical Spa said they had already made a sizable investment in the location, council sided with the recommendations of city staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission and turned down their proposal.

Learn more about the downtown Naperville zoning regulations behind the decision.

Free summer fitness, wellness events offered by park district

The Naperville Park District is offering some free fitness and wellness events this summer in area parks. They include:

June 12: Morning Meditation at 8 a.m., Millennium Carillon

July 7: Zumba Party in the Park at 7 p.m., Wagner Family Pavilion, 95 th Street Community Plaza

Street Community Plaza July 15: Morning Yoga at 8 a.m., Rotary Hill

August 18: Meditation at Dusk at 7 p.m., Millennium Carillon

Those interested must register for the events on the Naperville Park District website.

New Naperville-area Latino nonprofit ALMAS holds launch party

A new Naperville-area Latino-based nonprofit organization, Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, or “ALMAS”, held its first-ever event on Sunday at the DuPage River Park. Find out more about the group and their celebration.