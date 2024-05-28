Memorial Day Parade | Candle sparks kitchen fire | Summer sculptures sneak peek

2024 Naperville Memorial Day Parade honors fallen heroes

The 2024 Naperville Memorial Day Parade saw thousands line the streets of downtown Naperville to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the U.S. armed forces.

The parade began with a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including 114 service members from Naperville. Over 50 participants were in the parade, including 11 bands.

Watch the full parade, including the opening ceremony.

Unattended candle causes damage to Naperville home

A small kitchen fire sparked by a candle broke out in a two-story townhome on Sunday afternoon, causing $5,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department (NPD) responded to the 2800 block of Ledgestone Drive around 2 p.m. after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home. Police officers arrived on the scene first, and saw flames in the kitchen.

When firefighters arrived, they forced entry and used an extinguisher to put out the flames. The fire was under control in less than five minutes. Authorities determined an unattended candle had caused the fire. No one was home at the time, and the building remains habitable.

Sneak peek of local artist painting Naperville summer sculptures

The downtown Naperville summer sculptures will crawl into town at the beginning of June, but now’s your chance to have a sneak peek with Naperville artist, Marianne Lisson Kuhn.

See two of the pieces the local artist has been crafting for this year’s summer sculpture series.

Naperville Park District considering refund of 2015 bonds

With long-term savings in mind, the Naperville Park District is working with a financial adviser to refund general obligation limited tax park bonds that were taken out in 2015.

At Thursday’s park board meeting, the adviser presented district officials with two potential scenarios for the bond refunding. Depending on the amount of bonds refunded, the district could achieve total savings of $478,000 to $560,000, or 4.8% to 5.5% of the total bond amount.

The park board is slated to further discuss the bond refund and could act on the proposal at the upcoming June 13 meeting. Check back on NCTV17’s website later this week for a full story.

Naperville area schools compete at 2024 IHSA boys track and field finals

The 2024 IHSA boys state track and field meet was held at Eastern Illinois over the weekend.

Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley all had athletes compete in the finals on Saturday and earn All-State medals, led by Wildcat Nick Pennington, who finished as the state runner-up in the pole vault.

Watch the full highlight, and see how other local athletes finished.