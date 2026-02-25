Minnie Bird opening | Local orthodontist on GMA | Park district spring guide

Minnie Bird to open in Naperville

Fast-casual restaurant Minnie Bird will open in Naperville tomorrow at 1211 E. Ogden Ave.

Minnie Bird is known for its fried chicken and dirty sodas, along with the free soft serve ice cream cone customers receive with their meal. The concept came about from a partnership between Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, and Venture Kitchen.

The business opened its first location in Schaumburg in 2024, with the new Naperville spot being its third. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Naperville orthodontist appears on Good Morning America

Naperville orthodontist Dr. Manal Ibrahim, also known as Dr. I, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, Feb. 23.

She appeared on a segment alongside Kamal Bhandal, SVP – Global Brand Marketing for Invisalign. Ibrahim discussed oral health, why building healthy habits at an early age matters, and steps kids and teens can take for good oral hygiene, like brushing twice a day, flossing once a day, and replacing their toothbrushes every three to four months.

Ibrahim is the founder of Innovative Dental Partners in downtown Naperville.

Naperville Park District spring program guide

The Naperville Park District’s online digital spring program guide was released today.

The guide offers a glimpse into what the park district is offering in the coming months, including baseball and softball, garden plot rentals, and camp programs during the spring and summer breaks.

Registration for the spring programs and summer camps begins Monday, March 2 for residents, and March 5 for nonresidents.

Naperville-area students among National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Over 100 high school students from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, Benet Academy in Lisle, and Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s scholarship program.

Learn more about which local students have been recognized, and when finalists will be chosen.

IPSD 204 student recognized during Aurora’s first Black Girl Magic Month

A 10-year-old student at Brooks Elementary in Indian Prairie School District 204 was chosen as the first honoree during the inaugural Black Girl Magic Month in Aurora.

Fourth-grader Courtney Stovall was selected as the first of 28 honorees for her accomplishments, including publishing a book called “Vacation Diary of a Sloth,” at age 7.

Organizers with the advocacy group Aurora in Black say the campaign is “a purposeful connection between Black History Month and Women’s History Month,” running from Feb. 15 to March 15 to celebrate “the creativity, intelligence, leadership, and ‘magic’ of Black girls and young women in all their diversity.”

Three local divers head to state at the Metea Valley boys sectional meet

The sectional diving meet was held over the weekend, where a pair of Naperville area athletes earned their spots at state.

Waubonsie Valley junior Logan Dilallo qualified as the runner-up with a score of 413.45, while Emerson Wood from Naperville Central qualified with a score of 390.45 to finish third.

The sectional champion with a score of 450.45 was Jaxon Rapper from Oswego East.

Find out how the divers made a splash to land at state.