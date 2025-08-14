Motorcyclist death | Nichols Library parking deck? | Tinker Children’s Boutique closing

Naperville man dies after motorcycle crashes into fence

A 39-year-old Naperville man died after his motorcycle crashed into a fence on the northeast side of Naperville on Wednesday night.

Possibility of Nichols Library parking deck back in discussion

A proposal to build a parking deck at Nichols Library, which stalled when brought up in years past, may be coming back for consideration.

The Naperville Riverwalk Commission discussed the topic on Wednesday after the Downtown Advisory Committee asked whether the group would support the idea.

Tinker Children’s Boutique in Downtown Naperville closing next month

Downtown Naperville’s Tinker Children’s Boutique will close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 21, according to a social media post from the owner.

The shop, located at 227 S. Main St., was founded in 2021 by owner Dani Spangler, a mother of two who was passionate about creating a children’s boutique.

Tinker Children’s Boutique offers an assortment of clothing, toys, books, and accessories for children ages 0-8. It is currently holding a closing sale with discounts of up to 60% off.

Naperville District 203 moves forward on new transportation facility

Naperville School District 203’s transportation facility is set for an overhaul after a majority of the board of education members voted to allocate surplus dollars within the fund balance toward the capital project.

Naperville’s Elite Chess offers a camp where youth fish, play chess

Elite Chess in Naperville offered a chess and fishing camp this summer, where kids spent their time thinking on the chessboard and fishing in the pond.

It’s the first time the company has offered the camp, marking a unique collaboration that combines outdoor activity with a classic board game.

