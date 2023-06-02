Municipal Band director retiring | Four Under 40 | Naperville Farmers Market opens

Naperville Municipal Band director to retire after this summer season

Ron Keller, the longtime director of the Naperville Municipal Band, will be passing the baton after this summer concert season, as he plans to retire. Hear more from Keller about his experience with the band and his special new title to come.

NACC names its Four Under 40 award recipients

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has named its Four Under 40 Achievement Award recipients for this year. Find out more about the four who were chosen.

Naperville Farmers Market opens on Saturday

The Naperville Farmers Market kicks off its summer season this Saturday, June 3.

The market, held at 200 East 5th Avenue, is the last farmers market in town after the St. John’s market stopped running after 2019, and the 95th Street market opted not to return this year.

More than 50 vendors will be out at Saturday’s market, offering a variety of items including fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, and more. Tomorrow, the first 50 people to purchase from three or more vendors will get a free reusable/insulated bag, distributed at the center entrance. The market runs from 7 a.m. to noon.

Rotary Club of Naperville gives grants to area nonprofits

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Naperville distributed $175,000 among 36 organizations at its annual Community Service Grant Program luncheon. Learn which organizations they helped with the funds.

BrightSide Theatre’s production of Gypsy opens tonight

Tonight is opening night for the BrightSide Theatre production of “Gypsy.”

The Jule Styne/Arthur Laurents/Stephen Sondheim musical focuses on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee and her mother, the ultimate stage mom who longs for the spotlight herself, Mama Rose.

Performances will be held this weekend along with the next two, through June 18 at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College. Ticket information and performance times can be found on the BrightSide Theatre website.

Kite Fly festival takes to the skies on Sunday

Naperville’s 16th annual Kite Fly event is this Sunday, June 4, from noon to 4 p.m at Frontier Sports Complex. Learn more all the fun planned.

Weekend weather outlook

It looks like a warm weekend ahead, with forecasters predicting high temps in the low 90s both today and tomorrow. Sunday’s high looks to be near the mid-80s.

There may be a few clouds later today, but it looks like sunny skies on Saturday, and partly cloudy conditions on Sunday. Keep up to date on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.