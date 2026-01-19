Naper Settlement flag raising | Citizen Police Academy | Bears-Packers rivalry beer

Naper Settlement celebrates US 250th anniversary with flag raising

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States was held at Naper Settlement on Friday.

Naperville community members and leaders gathered at the museum to commemorate the event.

Listen to what local groups and leaders had to say.

Naperville police opens applications for spring Citizen Police Academy

The Naperville Police Department has opened up applications for its spring session of the Citizen Police Academy. The 10-week program runs every Wednesday starting March 4 through May 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

In the CPA, Naperville residents will have the opportunity to learn more about police work and operations through classroom lectures, interactive discussions, and hands-on demonstrations, per a press release. Topics include patrol, investigations, forensics, and special response.

The program is free and will be held at the police department at 1350 Aurora Ave. Those interested have to be at least 18 years old, either live or work in Naperville, and go through a criminal background check.

Applications can be submitted online and are due by Friday, Jan. 30.

Solemn Oath Brewery taps into Bears-Packers rivalry

Though the Chicago Bears lost to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, 20-17, their win earlier this season against long-time rivals, the Green Bay Packers, has resulted in a new beer planned for Solemn Oath Brewery.

The business’s founder, a Packers fan, made an online wager promising to honor the top requested comment for what he’d have to do if the Bears won the Jan. 10 matchup.

Find out more about the new brew coming as a result, and its apt name.

Naperville Central boys bowling claims final transfer spot in a regional thriller

At the Oswego East boys bowling regional, Naperville Central boys bowling used late heroics to earn the final team spot in next week’s sectional.

Ryker Quatrini from The Valley’s Co-Op earned an individual spot in the sectional, while Oswego East won the team regional title.

Take a look at some of the highlights.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Jan. 19 – Indoor Sidewalk Sales at downtown Naperville businesses

Jan. 19 – Animal Tracks: Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Jan. 19 – Free Women’s Strength Class at the Alive Center

Jan. 19 to late January – Naperville’s Music Box in the downtown alley between the Apple and Sephora stores.

Jan. 19 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

Jan. 19 to Feb. 13 – Victorian Valentine Craft Kit at DuPage County Historical Museum

Jan. 20 – Trail Club at Whalon Lake

Jan. 20 – Crafternoon: Vision Board Journals at Nichols Library

Jan. 21 – Craft Around the World at Naper Blvd. Library

Jan. 22 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: You Think You Know… The Declaration of Independence at Naper Settlement

Jan. 23 – Faculty Recital Series – An Evening of Jazz featuring Abigail Riccards at the Madden Theatre

Jan. 23 – Feb 8 – Naperville Restaurant Week

Jan. 24 – Faculty Recital Series – Ellen Huntington, flute at Wentz Concert Hall

Jan. 24 – Paula Poundstone at Belushi Performance Hall

Jan. 24 – Riverwalk Viewing – View the moon through Telescopes at Naperville Riverwalk

Jan. 25 – Free Yoga Day at the Fox Valley Mall