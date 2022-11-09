Naperville Area Election Results

Federal Elections

Election results are in, and there are a few races still too close to call in our area. All results are unofficial, with provisional and some mail-in ballots still to be counted.

In federal races for our area candidates, incumbents fared well. Democrat Tammy Duckworth has secured a second term in the U.S. Senate. In local U.S. House races, Democratic incumbents Sean Casten, Bill Foster, and Lauren Underwood are all projected winners in the 6th, 11th and 14th Districts, respectively.

Illinois State Elections

In Illinois state elections, Democrats swept the field in the top offices. Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won a second term as governor.

Other Democrats listed as projected winners include:

In local state senate races, incumbent Democrats Laura Ellman (District 21) and Linda Holmes (District 42) are the projected winners.

In local Illinois House races, Democratic incumbents Janet Yang Rohr, Stephanie Kifowit, and Anne Stave-Murray are all projected winners in the 41st, 81st and 84th Districts, respectively.

DuPage County Elections

In a tightly contested race, current unofficial results have Democrat Deb Conroy holding a lead over Republican Greg Hart for the DuPage County Board Chairman role, with 5,441 votes separating the two. The two are vying for the spot long held by current board chairman Dan Cronin, who chose not to seek reelection after 12 years in the office.

Other Close County Races:

For DuPage County Treasurer, Republican incumbent Gwen Henry is roughly 14,000 votes ahead of Democratic challenger Don Potoczny with 52% of the vote.

For DuPage County Clerk, incumbent Democrat Jean Kaczmarek is projected to keep her seat, with about 53% of the vote.

For DuPage Forest Preserve President, incumbent Democrat Daniel Hebreard has about 51% of the vote, roughly 7,900 votes ahead of Republican Robert J. Schillerstrom.

Democrats Dawn DeSart and Sadia Covert along with Republican Patty Gustin are the projected winners for the three open seats for DuPage County Board District 5..

And incumbent Democrat Barbara A. O’Meara holds a roughly 10,000 vote lead over her opponent Republican Elizabeth J. Folk Van Arsdell for the DuPage Forest Preserve District 5 seat.

Will County Elections

In the race for Will County Clerk, incumbent Democrat Lauren Staley-Ferry came in with about 52% of the vote, roughly 9,700 votes ahead of challenger, Republican Gretchen Fritz.

Less Than 500 Votes Difference:

For the two Will County Board District 10 seats, incumbent Democrat Meta Mueller (10,025 votes) and incumbent Republican Julie Berkowicz (9,814 votes) are the projected winners.

For regional superintendent of schools, Republican Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff had about 52% of the vote over incumbent Democrat Shawn Walsh.

Propositions

DuPage voters weighed in with a “Yes” majority vote for three different propositions for the county:

Research and invest in public electric vehicle fast charging stations

Provide grants to continue to assist small businesses

Support funding of local nonprofits to support mental health and substance abuse treatment

Both Naper Township voters and Will County voters landed in support of a tax not to exceed 0.15% to provide community mental health facilities and services.