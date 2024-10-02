Naperville-area school districts in US top 50 | New businesses coming | 175 years of Euclid Lodge

Naperville-area school districts among top 50 in both state and country

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have both been ranked within the top 15 school districts in Illinois, and among the top 50 in the U.S. in Niche’s 2025 rankings.

What’s more, all five Naperville-area high schools landed within the top 25 of the best public high schools in Illinois, with Neuqua Valley High School making it into the ranks of the top 100 in the nation.

Find out where both districts placed, and which local middle and elementary schools got high marks.

Abercrombie & Fitch among lineup of new businesses coming to downtown Naperville

A lineup of new businesses is slated to come to downtown Naperville in the coming months, with a big-name national fashion retailer set to move in next year.

Abercrombie & Fitch will be bringing its sense of style to 103 S. Washington St., to the space formerly occupied by Ulta Beauty. It’s slated to open in 2025.

Find out what other retail, dining, and financial businesses will also be setting up shop in downtown Naperville.

Restaurant’s valet parking request denied

AltaVida, a Latin-themed restaurant in Naperville, was denied a request to offer valet parking outside of its establishment, following a 7-2 vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Representatives with the restaurant were seeking the creation of a parking transfer zone on Jefferson Avenue, east of Washington Street, which is necessary for a service such as valet parking. Several speakers shared concerns with the proposal, though AltaVida ownership said it was designed to help customers as they launch their business in an area where parking has been cited as a challenge.

The city’s Transportation Advisory Board had reviewed the proposal, with a split 3-3 vote last month. At the City Council meeting, councilmembers Paul Leong and Josh McBroom cast the “yes” votes for an ordinance that would have made the transfer zone accommodations possible if it had majority support.

Naperville seeks public’s input on future of public art in the community

The city of Naperville is asking the public to weigh in on the future of the city’s public art, through an online survey.

The survey contains less than 20 questions, asking for input on public art styles, themes, and locations. According to a news release from the city, it takes about five minutes to complete. The survey was developed by civic engagement platform, Polco.

The survey will be open until 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. Results will be posted in November on the city’s website, and then used to help formulate a public art plan.

175 years of the Euclid Lodge

The Euclid Lodge No. 65 of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons was recognized on its milestone presence in Naperville at Tuesday’s City Council meeting by way of a proclamation. The local charter was established on Oct. 2, 1849, meaning the organization is celebrating its 175th anniversary in Naperville.

The city’s proclamation notes Euclid is the oldest Masonic Lodge within DuPage County. Since the group’s founding, members have been credited with contributing to Naperville’s economic growth and social fabric through a range of different programs, going back to the city’s earliest years.

There will be a private rededication of the lodge at 34 West Jefferson Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at which the George Washington Inaugural Bible will be on display. The Bible was used at the inaugurations of Presidents George Washington, Warren G. Harding, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush

On Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the lodge will be open to the public for tours, to see the George Washington Inaugural Bible, or to buy a copy of the history of the Lodge. Proceeds from those sales will go to the Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program.

Citizens of Metea to host candidate fair this Thursday

Citizens of Metea is hosting a candidate fair on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Rd., Aurora.

The nonpartisan political activism, community service, and discussion group invites the public to attend this free event, where they can talk to candidates about their policies. Tables will be set up for candidates to share materials and discuss issues. U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat, and his Republican challenger for the 11th District seat, Jerry Evans, are confirmed attendees.

IPSD will also be sponsoring a table at the event where the public can learn more about the upcoming referendum on the November ballot.