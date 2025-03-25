Naperville best city accolade | Proposed T-Mobile tower | Waubonsie Scholastic Bowl wins state

Naperville named best city to live in America for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Naperville has been named the best city to live in America by Niche.

Proposed T-Mobile tower in Naperville brings mixed reaction at Planning and Zoning meeting

Cell phone provider T-Mobile is seeking approval from Naperville officials for the construction of a 190-foot-tall freestanding telecommunications tower in a residential neighborhood.

DuPage County’s review of affordable housing opportunities

An 18-month review process that involved a deep dive into possible opportunities to expand and enhance affordable housing opportunities in Naperville and other DuPage County communities recently wrapped.

Flexible land zoning, more multi-tenant developments and even tiny homes were some of the scenarios mentioned during a wide-ranging discussion of affordable housing during a recent County Board meeting.

Curriculum updates proposed for 4 high school classes in IPSD 204

Four high school classes in Indian Prairie School District 204 are in line for a refresh ahead of next school year.

French 2, AP Biology, AP U.S. History, and AP Environmental Science all could be updated with new curriculum, textbooks and digital resources — if the school board approves a plan from administrators at its next meeting April 7.

Waubonsie Valley Scholastic Bowl team wins state

The Waubonsie Valley Scholastic Bowl team clinched first place at the IHSA 2A State Championship last Saturday at Heartland Community College. The team defeated Stevenson out of Lincolnshire in the final match up, with a 450-410 win.

This is the first state title in the group’s history.