Naperville Central bowler to State | Park police accreditation | Naperville teacher on Family Feud

Central’s Sanford qualifies for IHSA State bowling tournament

Naperville Central senior girls bowler Skye Sanford made school history on Saturday.

The Redhawk rolled a 1114 in the Hinsdale Central sectional, which qualified her for the IHSA State tournament. Sanford is the first State qualifier in program history. Take a look at her performance on the lanes.

Naperville Park Police earns state accreditation

The Naperville Park District Park Police achieved state accreditation at the Tier I level from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council (ILEAP). In December 2022, they became the first park police to be accredited through ILEAP.

The accomplishment was celebrated during the Naperville Park Board meeting on Feb. 9. Shanon Gillette accepted an award plaque on behalf of the park police to recognize their achievement.

Naper Settlement museum survey

Naper Settlement is asking patrons to participate in a national museum-goer survey, sponsored by the American Alliance of Museums.

The survey takes roughly nine minutes to complete and will provide Naper Settlement with data from its visitors as well as nationwide results to help better serve the community. Questions include how many times you’ve visited the museum, what Naper Settlement does well, and how it can improve.

Completing the survey will give you a chance to win one of 10 $100 Visa gift cards. To take part in the survey, visit the Naper Settlement website.

VFW Post’s Lent fish fry dinners

Naperville’s Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, located at 908 W. Jackson Ave., will host all-you-can-eat Friday night fish fries from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. starting Friday, Feb. 24.

The fish fries are open to the public and will continue throughout Lent. Belgio’s Catering will prepare the buffet meal. It will feature a variety of meat, fish, and vegetables.

Proceeds from the meal will benefit veterans in the Naperville area. For more information, visit the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 website.

Naperville fourth-grade teacher to appear on Family Feud

Survey Says! Tara Der, a fourth-grade teacher at Beebe Elementary School, will appear on Family Feud this week. Find out when you can watch her “play the Feud.”