Naperville Central Boys Soccer Wins First State Championship

After defeating Stevenson 5-0 in the semifinals on Friday, Naperville Central boys soccer took on Romeoville for the 3A boys soccer State Championship at Hoffman Estates on Saturday night. Both teams were in search of their first ever state title.

After a scoreless first half, senior captain Josh Weigel put in the game-winning goal with about 30 minutes to play. The Redhawks held on and earned their first State Championship by a 1-0 score.

League of Women Voters Affordable Housing Forum

The League of Women Voters of Naperville (LWVN) is holding a virtual forum at 7 p.m. on Nov 9 via Zoom to cover the topic of affordable housing. Presenters will explain the benefits of mixed residential options in the community, along with addressing concerns from the public.

Lindsey Haines, senior vice president of real estate development at Full Circle Communities and Clara and Roger Hughes of DuPage United will speak during the virtual forum. To attend the Zoom presentation, register for a link via the LWVN.

Naper Lights

Downtown Naperville is getting ready to light up its holiday spirit.

Tonight, its treetops and rooftops will get a special glow, as more than 300,000 lights gradually come on throughout the evening. They’ll shine up the town each night through January 31.

Starting Thanksgiving weekend, the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will debut its Naper Lights display along Water Street, Foyo Plaza and Jaycees Park. There will be several giant light displays, trees synchronized to holiday music and decorated light poles.

And if you stop by Friday and Saturday nights from Dec. 2 to Dec. 24, you’ll get a chance to see Santa himself on Water Street.

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter Expands

Naperville’s A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is expanding its facility to include a new Medical Center Clinic. The new 2,000-square-foot facility will feature two exam rooms, surgical suites for multiple concurrent surgeries, an x-ray room, and office space for staff.

“The lack of veterinary care has influenced our desire to open this Medical Center Clinic,” said Executive Director of A.D.O.P.T. Chris Stirn-Yelle. “We hope to assist families and rescue groups as well as to lighten the load for local veterinarians who are already overwhelmed by the demand for care for pets.”

Full completion of the facility is expected by January 2023. For more information about the new medical center clinic, visit the A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter website.