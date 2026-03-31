Naperville community survey | Frontier expansion planning | Illinois state bee

Naperville launching 2026 community survey

The city of Naperville is asking residents to weigh in on city services and quality of life with its 2026 National Community Survey.

Starting April 6, the survey will be mailed to randomly selected households, with both a paper copy and an access code for an online option. On May 11, it will be open to all residents, but only online.

Learn more about the reasons for the survey.

Naperville Park District officials begin Frontier expansion, land acquisition planning

With preliminary results pointing to a favorable outcome, Naperville Park District officials are planning next steps for some of the key initiatives outlined in the referendum that was placed on the spring primary ballot.

Park District staffers have outlined the next steps in the planned construction of a new indoor aquatics center and fitness facility at Frontier Sports Complex, as well as open space and trail expansion through land acquisition.

Read more about the district’s next steps in the planning process.

Naperville students advocate for official Illinois state bee

Illinois has an official state tree, state flower, and even a state bird. Now, thanks to eighth graders at Naperville’s Lincoln Junior High School, there’s some buzz of an official state bee.

After months of research by their class, three eighth graders, Liza Disanto, Sofia Nicoloudes, and Ahana Patel, recently testified before lawmakers in Springfield about why the black and gold bumblebee should be the next symbol of Illinois.

Hear about the students’ journey to the state capitol.

National award for IPSD 204 administrator

Nicole Howard, assistant superintendent for high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204, recently received an award designed to celebrate diversity and unity on the national stage.

Howard was recognized with the Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Award for Excellence from the American Multi-ethnic Commission, a bipartisan organization formed under the U.S. House of Representatives to empower ethnic communities.

Howard accepted the honor in Washington, D.C. during the commission’s annual Women’s History Month celebration. Howard, in a LinkedIn post, said she’s grateful for the recognition of her work to help “every student — especially those historically underserved” to thrive.

Naperville native Candace Parker nominated for Sports Emmy

Former Naperville Central star and future basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker was recently nominated for a 2026 Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst category.

Parker was nominated for her work with TNT Sports. Winners will be announced on May 26 at the 47th annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony in New York City.