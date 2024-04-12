Naperville Development Partnership new president | Possible IPSD 204 referendum | Lobster Day

Naperville Development Partnership names Monica Conners as its new president

The Naperville Development Partnership has named Monica Conners, CEcD, as its new president. She’ll be starting her new role on Monday, May 6.

Conners takes over the position from Christine Jeffries, who is retiring from the role after more than 25 years.

IPSD 204 considers November referendum to help fund facility, operational needs

Indian Prairie School District 204 (IPSD 204) is considering putting a referendum on the November 2024 ballot to help it fund operational and facility needs.

According to a news release, this would be a “37-cent limiting rate referendum,” which would not require a net tax rate increase.

Naperville Jaycees Lobster Day set for May 11

The Naperville Jaycees are now taking orders for their annual Lobster Day fundraiser, set for Saturday, May 11, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Those interested can purchase either cooked or live North Atlantic lobsters for $35, with each weighing in roughly between 1 ¼ and 1 ½ pounds. Also available are center cut tenderloin filets, and a surf and turf combo. There’s also a chance to pick up some flowers for mom with fresh flowering perennial plants included as an ordering option, while supplies last.

Pickup will be at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 11. Doorstep delivery is also available.

Additional benches may be coming to the lower Riverwalk

The Riverwalk Commission is considering adding some benches to the lower walkway of the Riverwalk. The idea was suggested by 11 occupational therapy students from North Central College in an accessibility assessment last October.

At Thursday’s Riverwalk Commission meeting, members approved two locations west of the Webster Street bridge, as suggested in a measurement report by the Naperville Park District.

The commission is planning to start with one bench and will consider adding another close by if usage is high. Commissioners are also weighing whether to install a standard Riverwalk bench or a more accessible option. Further discussion on the topic will take place at future meetings.

Indoor recreation space needs assessment

On Thursday, Naperville Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson provided an update on an indoor recreation space needs assessment at the Naperville Park District Board meeting. The review is in progress, with eight resident focus groups having been convened.

Wilson indicated a survey related to the space needs assessment is slated for this summer, and an open house on some of the current challenges and future possibilities also is in the works. The goal, Wilson said, is to wrap up the assessment this fall.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday will be a breezy day in the Naperville area, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph predicted this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 61.

Saturday and Sunday will see sunny skies, still with some winds, but with lighter gusts. Saturday will see a high of 67 degrees, with Sunday’s temps moving up to a high of 77.

Keep up to date with your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.