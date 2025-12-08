Naperville legislative priorities | D203 tax levy | Holiday home map

Naperville City Council approves legislative priorities for 2026
FOIAs and body camera footage, public pension funding, and the declining motor fuel tax are among a list of items Naperville officials have identified as legislative priorities for the year ahead.
The city council annually adopts a list of issues that could serve as a foundation for lobbying efforts in Springfield for the General Assembly’s next legislative session.
Read more about Naperville’s identified list of 2026 legislative priorities.
Naperville District 203’s 2025 tax levy could increase 3.8%
Naperville School District 203’s board of education could vote later this month on a resolution for the 2025 property tax levy, reflecting a 3.8% increase.
The district’s levy on existing property owners is expected to increase 2.9%, with the remainder based on current estimates tied to equalized assessed value and new construction figures.
Read more about a recent discussion about the district’s 2025 levy, and when the board will vote on the final figure.
Believe House Map of holiday houses now available
This year’s Naperville Christmas Lights Map, put together by The Believe House, is now up.
The map pinpoints the locations of more than 100 area homes decorated for the holidays. Red star symbols indicate homes that are ready, with green stars noting paid events requiring an advanced ticket, and yellow stars marking free Christmas events and places of interest. Purple stars note tribute displays.
The site notes the address of each home, with an accompanying photo and short descriptor of the display.
Naperville Preservation hosting Holiday Decorations Photo Competition
That Believe House Map just might provide some inspiration for Naperville Preservation’s Holiday Decorations Photo Competition.
The group is inviting the public to submit a photo of either a residential or commercial building that’s more than 50 years old which is decked out for the holidays. Photos should show off the building as well as its decor.
Entries will be judged by an independent panel. The winning picture will be displayed on Naper Preservation’s website and social media pages, and the photographer will get a Naperville-themed gift. Entries must be submitted by midnight, Dec. 14.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
Dec. 8 – Wrapping Party at Naper Boulevard Library
Dec. 8 – Holiday Stories and Songs by the DuPage Community Concert Band at the Belushi Performance Hall
Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 – Santa’s Holly Jolly Sleigh Tour covering more than 80 Naperville neighborhoods
Dec. 8 to Dec. 18 – Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville
Dec. 8 to Dec. 28 – Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley
Dec. 8 to Dec. 28 – Aurora Festival of Lights at Phillips Park
Dec. 8 to Dec. 30 – Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo
Dec. 8 to Jan. 1 – Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows inside downtown Naperville businesses
Dec. 8 to Jan. 2 – NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville
Dec. 8 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59
Dec. 9 – Naperville’s Music Box unveiling in the downtown alley between Apple and Sephora
Dec. 9 – Chamber Orchestra at the Belushi Performance Hall
Dec. 9 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum
Dec. 10 – A Shot at Love author talk at 95th Street Library
Dec. 10 – Percussion Ensemble at the Belushi Performance Hall
Dec. 10 and 17 – Illumination Dog Admission Night at The Morton Arboretum
Dec. 10 to Jan. 4 – Christmas at Cantigny
Dec. 11 – Holiday Cards in Watercolor at Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery
Dec. 11 – Chamber Singers and Concert Choir at the Belushi Performance Hall
Dec. 11 – Guitar Ensemble at the Playhouse Theatre
Dec. 11 to Dec. 24 – Christkindlmarket Aurora, RiverEdge Park
Dec. 12 – Naperville Municipal Band Holiday Concert at Wentz Concert Hall
Dec. 12 – NOTHING MEANS ANYTHING: An Evening of Comedy with Chris Ryan, at North Central College
Dec. 12 – Electric Illumination – Pop Divas at The Morton Arboretum
Dec. 12 and 19 – The Colonel’s Christmas Tour at the McCormick House at Cantigny Park
Dec. 13 – Naperville Chorus “Christmas with a Flourish” with the Pete Ellman Big Band, at Wentz Concert Hall
Dec. 13 – A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter’s Cookie Walk at A.D.O.P.T Training Center
Dec. 13 – Riverwalk Viewing by the Naperville Astronomical Association
Dec. 13 – Holiday Evergreen Centerpiece at Knoch Knolls Nature Center
Dec. 13 – Improv for the Holidays at Center Stage Theater
Dec. 13 – Winter Fest at Fox Valley Mall’s Center Park
Dec. 13 and 14 – Last chance Craft and Art Fair at the College of DuPage Physical Education Center
Dec. 14 – DuPage Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Magic” at Wentz Concert Hall
Dec. 14 – Downtown Naperville Menorah Lighting and Car Parade by Chabad of Naperville
Dec. 14 – Live Nativity at The Compass Church, Naperville campus