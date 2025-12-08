Naperville legislative priorities | D203 tax levy | Holiday home map

Naperville City Council approves legislative priorities for 2026

FOIAs and body camera footage, public pension funding, and the declining motor fuel tax are among a list of items Naperville officials have identified as legislative priorities for the year ahead.

The city council annually adopts a list of issues that could serve as a foundation for lobbying efforts in Springfield for the General Assembly’s next legislative session.

Naperville District 203’s 2025 tax levy could increase 3.8%

Naperville School District 203’s board of education could vote later this month on a resolution for the 2025 property tax levy, reflecting a 3.8% increase.

The district’s levy on existing property owners is expected to increase 2.9%, with the remainder based on current estimates tied to equalized assessed value and new construction figures.

Believe House Map of holiday houses now available

This year’s Naperville Christmas Lights Map, put together by The Believe House, is now up.

The map pinpoints the locations of more than 100 area homes decorated for the holidays. Red star symbols indicate homes that are ready, with green stars noting paid events requiring an advanced ticket, and yellow stars marking free Christmas events and places of interest. Purple stars note tribute displays.

The site notes the address of each home, with an accompanying photo and short descriptor of the display.

Naperville Preservation hosting Holiday Decorations Photo Competition

That Believe House Map just might provide some inspiration for Naperville Preservation’s Holiday Decorations Photo Competition.

The group is inviting the public to submit a photo of either a residential or commercial building that’s more than 50 years old which is decked out for the holidays. Photos should show off the building as well as its decor.

Entries will be judged by an independent panel. The winning picture will be displayed on Naper Preservation’s website and social media pages, and the photographer will get a Naperville-themed gift. Entries must be submitted by midnight, Dec. 14.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Dec. 8 – Wrapping Party at Naper Boulevard Library

Dec. 8 – Holiday Stories and Songs by the DuPage Community Concert Band at the Belushi Performance Hall

Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 – Santa’s Holly Jolly Sleigh Tour covering more than 80 Naperville neighborhoods

Dec. 8 to Dec. 18 – Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville

Dec. 8 to Dec. 28 – Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley

Dec. 8 to Dec. 28 – Aurora Festival of Lights at Phillips Park

Dec. 8 to Dec. 30 – Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo

Dec. 8 to Jan. 1 – Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows inside downtown Naperville businesses

Dec. 8 to Jan. 2 – NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville

Dec. 8 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Dec. 9 – Naperville’s Music Box unveiling in the downtown alley between Apple and Sephora

Dec. 9 – Chamber Orchestra at the Belushi Performance Hall

Dec. 9 to Jan 3 – Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 10 – A Shot at Love author talk at 95th Street Library

Dec. 10 – Percussion Ensemble at the Belushi Performance Hall

Dec. 10 and 17 – Illumination Dog Admission Night at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 10 to Jan. 4 – Christmas at Cantigny

Dec. 11 – Holiday Cards in Watercolor at Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery

Dec. 11 – Chamber Singers and Concert Choir at the Belushi Performance Hall

Dec. 11 – Guitar Ensemble at the Playhouse Theatre

Dec. 11 to Dec. 24 – Christkindlmarket Aurora, RiverEdge Park

Dec. 12 – Naperville Municipal Band Holiday Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

Dec. 12 – NOTHING MEANS ANYTHING: An Evening of Comedy with Chris Ryan, at North Central College

Dec. 12 – Electric Illumination – Pop Divas at The Morton Arboretum

Dec. 12 and 19 – The Colonel’s Christmas Tour at the McCormick House at Cantigny Park

Dec. 13 – Naperville Chorus “Christmas with a Flourish” with the Pete Ellman Big Band, at Wentz Concert Hall

Dec. 13 – A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter’s Cookie Walk at A.D.O.P.T Training Center

Dec. 13 – Riverwalk Viewing by the Naperville Astronomical Association

Dec. 13 – Holiday Evergreen Centerpiece at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Dec. 13 – Improv for the Holidays at Center Stage Theater

Dec. 13 – Winter Fest at Fox Valley Mall’s Center Park

Dec. 13 and 14 – Last chance Craft and Art Fair at the College of DuPage Physical Education Center

Dec. 14 – DuPage Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Magic” at Wentz Concert Hall

Dec. 14 – Downtown Naperville Menorah Lighting and Car Parade by Chabad of Naperville

Dec. 14 – Live Nativity at The Compass Church, Naperville campus