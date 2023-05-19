Naperville man faces sexual abuse charges | New daycare facility | Chat with the Chief

Naperville man faces sexual abuse charges

A 39-year-old Naperville man is facing sexual abuse charges after masquerading as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and sneaking into a 13-year-old girl’s home. Find out more about the incident and what the man faces in court.

Daycare planned at Saddlewood Commercial Complex

On Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded to the city council a favorable recommendation for a proposed daycare operation within the 3.22-acre multi-tenant Saddlewood Commercial Complex at 4003-4083 S. Route 59.

Based on preliminary details, the daycare would occupy about 10,615 square feet of space, in addition to 4,980 square feet of outdoor space for a play area.

Saddlewood is situated in an area of the city zoned as a community shopping center district. A conditional-use permit is needed for the daycare facility to move forward, and city planning staff viewed the proposal as a good use for the site.

Sixth annual Five Fifty Fifty run/walk series for mental health 5k

The sixth annual Five Fifty Fifty Run/Walk for Mental Health series is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at Danada Forest Preserve. The event supports the AB Korkor Foundation and its mission of making the world a better place for those suffering from mental health illnesses.

Money raised from the event will be put forward to increase awareness of mental health while reducing the stigma surrounding it, and to promote exercise and emotional wellness in maintaining mental health.

15 underserved schools will also receive some of the funds under a new partnership program called “Why Move?” The program provides kids with a structured fitness program, that can be followed in-person or remotely. More information can be found on the AB Korkor website.

Chat with the Chief returns on May 25

The Naperville Police Department Chat with the Chief series returns on Thursday, May 25. The informal meet-and-greet will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 1200 S. Naper Blvd.

At the event, attendees can talk with Police Chief Jason Arres and other Naperville officers about whatever they’d like and have informal conversations in a relaxed environment. Naperville residents can stop by any time during the two-hour window and can enjoy complimentary coffee, courtesy of Starbucks.

The event is hosted many times throughout the year. More information is available on the Naperville Police Department website.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend started off with some rain this morning, but precipitation is mostly expected to stay away for the next three days. The remainder of today will see cloudy skies with a 15% chance of rain throughout Naperville till about 5 p.m. Temperatures will reach a high of 72 degrees.

On Saturday, sunshine is expected all day. Temperatures are predicted to also reach 72 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday will see warmer temperatures, reaching 79 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Keep an eye on the daily weather on NCTV17’s weather page.