Naperville man fatally shot | D203 discipline review | Dancing with the Celebrities

Naperville man fatally shot in Chicago

A 70-year-old man from Naperville was shot while in Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Police Department.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, police arrived at the 700 block of South Calumet Avenue, where the man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police said that detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

Naperville 203 officials review discipline data, this year’s protocols

Naperville School District 203 officials recently took a deep dive into student discipline data from the past school year.

The review coincides with a discussion about steps taken this year to balance student discipline with overtures to improve senses of belonging and keeping students in class whenever possible as infractions occur.

Read more about the recent discussion and what administrators and board members had to say.

Dancing with the Celebrities puts Naperville in the spotlight

Hosted by the Career & Networking Center, Naperville notables took center stage at the 16th annual Dancing with the Celebrities competition at the Aura Club & Conventions last Thursday night.

See how the eight couples did at the competition.

Sham-rocking the city at Naperville Irish Fest

The annual Naperville Irish Fest was held Sept. 18 and 19 by West Suburban Irish in Central Park. The sixth year of the festival included performances and vendors serving up traditional dishes and handmade goods.

Learn more about some of the highlights at the festival.

Let freedom ring: Naperville celebrates American history during Constitution Week

Annual Constitution Week festivities kicked off Sept. 17 at Brookdale Elementary School, as members of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Fort Payne Chapter rang the school bell with students and faculty.

The celebrations run Sept. 17-23 each year.

Learn more about the tradition and how the day was celebrated across Naperville.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.