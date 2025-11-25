Naperville man ID’d as shooter | Fry principal honor | Central player breaks Parker record

Naperville man identified as shooter in Two Brothers fatal attack

A Naperville man has been identified as the shooter in a fatal attack at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora on Saturday.

Authorities say Bryan Heineman, 43, killed Aurora resident Jazmine Barclay, 24, and critically injured a 33-year-old man, whose identity has not been released.

Naperville’s 2050 road improvement plan

A road improvement plan for Naperville’s approximately 475 miles of streets and arterial and collector roadways is in place, following a recent vote from the city council. The plan spans two and a half decades, running through 2050.

A number of steps led up to the plan’s creation, including analyses of current traffic patterns, future population growth projections, and a tally of current roadway conditions. Public input was a part of the review process.

The Naperville Transportation Advisory Board (TAB) reviewed the plan and forwarded it on to the city council with a favorable recommendation. City officials will use it as a guiding document for the annual budgeting process through 2050.

Fry principal named DuPage Region Elementary Principal of the Year

Fry Elementary Principal Laurel Hillman has been named DuPage Region Elementary School Principal of the Year and is now in the running for a statewide honor from the Illinois Principals Association.

Hillman is one of 23 administrators to receive the regional award, among more than 6,000 elementary principals across the state. It recognizes her for demonstrating a positive effect on students and her school’s learning community.

Hillman’s career in education has spanned 31 years, including 12 years as principal at Fry in Indian Prairie School District 204.

Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones makes record-breaking return to the court

Naperville Central High School senior Trinity Jones had a historic return to the court on Friday.

She broke the Redhawks’ record for most points scored by a player in a single game, banking 43. The previous record of 42 was held by former WNBA star and Central alumna, Candace Parker.

The Redhawks would clinch their home opener against Kenwood Academy in a razor-thin victory, with a final score of 72-71.

District 203 finalizes plans for transportation facility

A final set of details for the previously announced overhaul of Naperville School District 203’s transportation facility on Fifth Avenue were approved at a recent board of education meeting. The board backed a design plan that is expected to yield energy savings in the long haul.

As outlined in a memo , Naperville 203 administrators presented the board with two scenarios. The approved plan entails installation of rooftop solar panels and geothermal-powered mechanicals and is expected to cost $19 million to $20 million, but yield a projected $4.3 million in savings through 2050.

District officials also presented to the board a scenario that would have consisted of high-efficiency mechanicals, with a projected price tag of $17 million to $18 million, but without any long-term energy savings projections. The transportation facility houses Naperville 203’s entire fleet of buses.