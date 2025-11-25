Naperville man identified as shooter in Two Brothers fatal attack

A Naperville man has been identified as the shooter in a fatal attack at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora on Saturday, according to a news release by the Aurora Police Department and Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say Bryan Heineman, 43, killed Aurora resident Jazmine Barclay, 24, and critically injured a 33-year-old man, whose identity has not been released.

Shooter had dated victim, authorities say

Aurora police said the initial investigation shows that Heineman and Barclay had dated. On Saturday night, officials said, he confronted her when she was with another man on the upper-level balcony of the Roundhouse music room.

Police say it appears Heineman learned where they were at from a social media post.

Shortly after Heineman located them at the business, around 9:10 p.m., he shot them both, then fatally shot himself.

Barclay was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 33-year-old victim was also taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

Authorities say a gun was found near Heineman.

‘Deeply traumatic event’ said Aurora police chief

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas spoke to the shocking nature of the event.

“This was a deeply traumatic event for the victims, their families, the employees and patrons who were there, and the community as a whole,” said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas. “People simply trying to enjoy their night out were suddenly confronted with targeted violence. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and every member of our community who is still processing what they experienced.”

