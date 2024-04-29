Naperville man on the Antiques Roadshow | Three charged with burglary | Candace Parker retires

Naperville resident will appear on the Antiques Roadshow

Long-time Naperville resident and Bob Dylan fan Mark Rice will appear on the Antiques Roadshow tonight at 7 p.m.

He will have a 1967 Bob Dylan poster signed by the artist Milton Glaser appraised. Glaser is most known for designing the “I (heart) New York” logo.

Rice will feature on the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens episode in Akron, Ohio.

Three suspects charged with burglary in Naperville

A Chicago man, along with two juveniles, have been charged with one count of burglary and multiple misdemeanor offenses.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres credited community members in a press release for listening to a Naper Notify message and reporting the suspicious behavior.

Candace Parker retires from basketball

Professional basketball player and Naperville native Candace Parker announced her retirement from the sport in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Parker played at Naperville Central High School where she became well known for her dominant play and ability to dunk, which was a rarity in the high school girls’ game at the time.

She’s ending her career with three WNBA championships, two league MVPs, and a total of 16 seasons as a professional basketball player.

New Potawatomi and Fort Payne historical marker at North Central College

Over 50 people attended a dedication for a new Potawatomi marker at North Central College, last week.

This updated sign replaces the older outdated marker and is located between the Ward and New Residence Halls. It details the events of the Black Hawk War and honors the Potawatomi people.

Three athletes with Naperville ties sign NFL rookie free agent contracts

A pair of Division III football players and a service academy standout with Naperville ties will get the opportunity to follow their professional dreams in the NFL.

North Central College wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy and Neuqua Valley grad turned UW-Platteville standout defensive lineman Justin Blazek signed NFL free agent contracts shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Naperville North graduate Bo Richter also signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal after a stellar career as a defensive end at Air Force.

