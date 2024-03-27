Naperville named best city to live in America | Celebrating Ramadan | Remembering Neil McCauley

Naperville ranks No. 1 in ‘Best Cities to Live in America’ list

Naperville has once again found itself atop a national rankings list, this time earning the No. 1 spot on Niche’s “Best Cities to Live in America.” It also ranked the top city in the county to raise a family and the city with the best public schools.

Naperville Muslim community celebrates Ramadan

Naperville Muslims are currently observing the annual tradition of Ramadan. The month-long holiday is seen as a way to improve self-discipline, empathy, and build a stronger connection with Allah.

Naperville VFW Plant Sale underway

The 23rd Annual VFW Benefit Plant Sale is now in progress. Order forms are available online for download with a listing of all the available plants, flowers, herbs, vegetables, and specialty grasses for sale.

Once filled out, forms can be dropped off at the Judd Kendall VFW at 908 Jackson Ave., or mailed in with a check. All orders must be in by Friday, April 5. Plants will be available for pickup on Thursday, May 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds support the mission of the Naperville VFW.

Women’s History Month Panel held in Naperville

The City of Naperville held a Women’s History Month panel discussion in North Central College’s Madden Theatre. The event, titled “Coming Together to Lead Well: A Community Conversation,” focused on questions about women in leadership roles in the community, enacting positive change, and navigating uncomfortable situations.

Legendary Naperville North athletic director Neil McCauley dies

Neil McCauley, who spent 26 years as Naperville North’s Athletic Director, died earlier this month at the age of 80. He helped develop the Huskies into one of the prominent programs in Illinois, accumulating 11 team state championships and over 50 individual state titles during his time with the high school.

