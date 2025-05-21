Naperville police chief emphasizes ‘zero-tolerance’ policy after weekend arrests, citations   

The head of Naperville’s Police Department had strong words for people looking to come into the city in the coming summer months to cause disruptions or create scenes that later could be uploaded to social media.

“We will have a zero-tolerance policy for any criminal activity,” Police Chief Jason Arres said. “There’s not going to be any discretion or leeway. If you break the law, you will receive citations. If it’s a criminal act … you will go to jail.”

“That’s not a threat,” Arres added. “We just have to hold people accountable for misbehaving, in general.”

Weekend incidents prompt strong response, emphasis on zero tolerance

Arres made his remarks at the city council’s Tuesday, May 20, meeting, and on the heels of two weekend incidents that each involved large gatherings and the issuance of two arrests and numerous citations for unlawful behavior.

The Naperville Police Department shared preliminary details of the weekend incidents on social media. At the council meeting, Arres went into deeper detail on the incidents, and the amount of personnel resources required to address the issues that occurred.

The Friday incident resulted in approximately 200 teens and young adults congregating in downtown Naperville. Some of the attendees within the group, Arres said, wore facemasks, while others were flashing what appeared to be gang symbols.

“This bubbled up into some mini skirmishes in their own groups, where we had to issue multiple citations for a lot of different behaviors, for violations for city ordinances and the laws,” Arres said.

The Saturday night incident, involving upward of 100 people, was on the northeast side of town and involved reckless driving and other unsafe behaviors. Drone technology was used to approach the scene with precision, Arres said.

“These events are very dangerous for our police and public,” Arres said. “There were at least a hundred spectators, multiple vehicles, that formed a circle, and there were vehicles that were literally doing ‘donuts’ and spinning around people.”

Mayor condemns lawlessness; praises police

Mayor Scott Wehrli, who had asked Arres to give a report on the department’s response to the weekend incidents at the council meeting, praised the agency and gave similar words of gratitude for people in the community who contacted the authorities as the incidents escalated.

“I applaud the police department,” Wehrli said. “I applaud our community members who called 9-1-1 and reported these things as they saw them and allowed the police department to do their job, and do it well.”

Wehrli also condemned the youth who committed unlawful, disruptive acts on the warm-weathered nights.

“As mayor, I want to make it absolutely clear … crime has no place in our community.” Wehrli said.

Large police presence promised this summer

Arres said Naperville officers will continue having a large, pronounced presence this summer in further attempts to curtail the unlawful acts that occurred during this past weekend’s mass gatherings.

“One thing I can promise you: We are going to be down there, all summer, every day, as a presence, and that’s just to make sure that everybody’s having a good time, responsibly and lawfully,” Arres said.

Arres also reiterated youth — just as any other age group — are welcome in the downtown corridor and other areas of Naperville, so long as their intentions are respectful. The police presence, he said, is to ensure people of all ages and backgrounds who are looking to enjoy all that Naperville has to offer can do so without fear or intimidation.

“That’s just to make sure that everybody who wants to eat, drink, play, participate downtown can do so safely and responsibly,” Arres said. “That’s one message I’ve been clear about: We want everyone — youth and adults to come out and have a good time.”

