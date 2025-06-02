Naperville power options study | Japanese art exhibit | Central athlete wins state long jump

Power options study examines Naperville scenarios if IMEA contract not renewed

The Naperville Public Utilities Advisory Board recently hosted a pair of presentations that studied options for electricity suppliers beyond the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency.

Consultants gave a retail supplier presentation and an energy cost comparison, attempting apples-to-apples analyses of IMEA to other power options.

Read more about the two studies, which come on the heels of the PUAB offering a favorable recommendation to stay with the IMEA beyond 2035.

New COVID-19 variant detected in US as officials change vaccine recommendations

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in the U.S. and could result in an increase in infections this summer, according to health officials.

This new variant touches down in the U.S. just as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on X that healthy children and pregnant women are no longer recommended for routine COVID-19 vaccines under new CDC protocol.

Learn more about the variant and the latest guidelines.

Naper Boulevard lane closures start today

Starting Monday, June 2, there will be daily lane closures on the section of Naper Boulevard between Plank Road and Meadow Lake Drive.

The closures are due to utility work and will last through June 20. Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Developer-funded study to look at possible data center

A forthcoming study will look at a potential data center’s impact on Naperville’s electric utility grid along the I-88 corridor.

The unnamed developer is funding the study, and a number of steps will have to occur before any such proposal comes to fruition.

Find out more about the study, and what is driving it at this time.

A great wave of Japanese art makes a splash at the College of DuPage

A wave of history and culture has made a splash at the College of DuPage through a new exhibit: “Hokusai & Ukiyo-e: The Floating World.”

At the center of the exhibition is a collection on loan from the Edoardo Chiossone Museum of Oriental Art in Genoa, Italy, bringing 17th-century Japan into the modern world.

Take a look through some of the exhibit.

Athletes compete at 2025 IHSA Boys Track and Field Championship: Naperville Central’s Zoelen Terry wins long jump

The IHSA boys track and field state meet was held at Eastern Illinois this weekend. Several local athletes earned All-State honors, led by Naperville Central junior Zoelen Terry who won the 3A long jump.

The Redhawks finished in eighth place as a team while New Trier won the 3A team championship.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 3 – Kayaking: Just for Kids by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

June 3 – Evening on the Riverwalk presented by Naperville Public Library

June 3 – Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series

June 4 – Picnic on the Riverwalk hosted by Naperville Public Library

June 4 – The Conservation Foundation Book Club at McDonald Farm

June 4 – Arbor Evenings at The Morton Arboretum

June 4 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

June 5 – Downtown Naperville Architecture Walking Tour through Naper Settlement

June 5 – Naperville Municipal Band Concert

June 5 – Riverwalk Viewing of moon and night sky by the Naperville Astronomical Association

June 5 – Sensory Cocktail Experience: Mezcal & Music at Cantigny

June 5- July 17 – Artistic Alchemy presented by Arts DuPage

June 6 – National Donut Day – Free Donut at Stan’s Donuts

June 6 – National Donut Day – Free Donut at Dunkin’

June 6 – Riverwalk Duck Race hosted by Downtown Naperville Alliance

June 7 – Used Book & Media Collection Drive by AAUW Naperville

June 7 – Tropical Nights Prom held by Naperville Jaycees

June 7 – Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds

June 7 – Blues, Brews, and BBQ at The Morton Arboretum

June 7 – Saturday Sun Sets Concert: Radio Gaga at Cantigny

June 7, 13, 14 – Raksanna “Tabu” at Madden Theatre

June 8 – Collective Unity Farmer’s Market at Fox Valley Mall

June 8 – Downtown Naperville Summer Wine Walk

June 8 – Music on the Farm presented by The Conservation Foundation

June 8 – Concerts in Your Park: Scarlett’s Fire presented by Naperville Park District

June 8 – Just for Kids Fishing Derby by Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

June 9 – Used Book & Media Collection Drive by AAUW Naperville