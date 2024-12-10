Naperville Sweat Lodge proposal | Holiday lights map | Cookie Walk

Vote on Naperville Sweat Lodge proposal postponed by Liquor Commission

Two petitioners are seeking a liquor license for a hybrid spa and restaurant facility they hope to build in Naperville at 1936 Springbrook Square, Lot 10.

After a discussion at last Thursday’s Liquor Commission meeting, commissioners decided to table the request for a Class B Restaurant and Tavern liquor license, along with a late-night permit, for the proposed Naperville Sweat Lodge, citing the need for more information about the business.

The Believe House 2024 Naperville Christmas lights map now live

Those in the area looking to embrace the holiday spirit can get started with The Believe House’s 2024 Naperville Christmas lights map.

This year’s map features 140 light displays in Naperville and neighboring areas. Musical light displays are now marked with a special gold ornament, while static displays retain the familiar gingerbread man marker.

Clicking on each icon will pull up the address and additional details or notes about the display.

Midwest Dachshund Rescue holiday walk in downtown Naperville

On Sunday, Dec. 8, 30 dachshunds and their owners participated in the Midwest Dachshund Rescue holiday walk fundraiser, which began at Quigley’s Irish Pub in downtown Naperville.

Proceeds from the event went directly to the not-for-profit organization to improve its medical outreach across the Midwest.

Tickets now available for Naper Settlement’s Wedding Showcase

Tickets are now available for Naper Settlement’s Wedding Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum.

Couples preparing to tie the knot can get one-on-one personal consultations with more than seventy vendors including photographers, florists, bakers, caterers, ministers, and musicians dedicated to making their special day unforgettable. Guests can also enter a raffle for a chance to win hotel stays, discounts, and more.

Tickets for the event are free. A full list of vendors and registration details can be found on the Naper Settlement website.

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter hosting its annual holiday Cookie Walk

The A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is welcoming furry friends and their owners to its annual holiday Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 420 Industrial Dr., Naperville.

Families can enjoy picking out treats from the bake sale and have their pet’s picture taken with Santa and his helper in the new Paws & Claus event. Reservations for that photo op can be made on the A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter website.

Those interested in baking treats for the event can contact kallie@adoptpetshelter.org for more information. All proceeds will benefit the animals at the shelter.