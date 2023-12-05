Naperville woman charged in shooting | D203, D204 financial updates | NNHS teacher named outstanding educator

Naperville woman charged in shooting at Oakbrook Terrace hotel

A Naperville woman has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a man at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel. Find out more about the incident.

Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education approves 2023 tax levy

The Indian Prairie School District 204 board approved the 2023 tax levy at the Dec. 4 Board of Education meeting. Residents of District 204 will see a property tax increase of about 4.67% from the previous year.

As an example, for a residential property with a value of $415,000, the estimated property tax will be $6,692, which is $299 more than in 2022. District 204’s total tax rate is estimated at 5.1155%, a decrease of 4.04% from 2022.

The operating levy is $333,300,000, which is a 6.27% increase from last year. Bonds and interest are $25,525,175, decreasing by 5.79% in 2022. The total levy for 2023 is $358,825,175, a 5.31% increase from the previous year.

District 203’s upcoming big-ticket projects

The Naperville School District 203 board of education and administrators on Monday had a preliminary discussion of upcoming capital projects for the 2024-25 school year. Six big-ticket items are on the list and have a combined estimated price tag of $6.5 million.

The second phase of a roof replacement at Madison Junior High School is the costliest item on the list, at $2.92 million. Several recreation projects also are on the list, including a track replacement proposal at Naperville North High School ($675,000) and playground updates at Maplebrook Elementary School ($469,700).

On Dec. 18, the board will take action on the projects, which are tied to the upcoming tax levy and, if adopted, will be added into the upcoming school year budget that will be adopted in May.

Katharine Manor Apartments fire cleanup efforts

The first steps of repair work and fundraising have begun at Naperville’s Katharine Manor Apartments, an independent living facility, after a fire broke out last week. Take a look at the cleanup work and what’s being fixed.

Edward-Elmhurst Health recruiting dogs for animal therapy

Edward-Elmhurst Health is looking for more dogs to be part of its Animal Assisted Therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital.

If qualified, dogs and their handlers will go through one day of temperament testing on Friday, Jan. 12 or Saturday, Jan 13. Those who get selected then must attend mandatory training in March.

Dogs must meet some of the following requirements: be responsive to commands, get along well with other dogs, like people, and be up-to-date on vaccinations. A full list of requirements and more information on applying can be found on the Edward-Elmhurst Health website.

Naperville North High School teacher named ‘outstanding educator’

Shannon Rehs, a fine arts teacher at Naperville North High School, was recently named the winner of this year’s outstanding educator award program from the University of Chicago.

Annually, UChicago administers the award to educators who demonstrate a love for teaching and learning, inside and outside the classroom.