Naperville woman still missing | IPSD 204 E-Learning | Fall Wine Walk tickets

Naperville woman remains missing as search intensifies

Authorities are still searching for the Naperville woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, July 30.

Despite ongoing efforts, she remains missing, but Police Chief Jason Arres says the search will continue.

E-Learning days approved for IPSD 204’s next three school years

A plan is on the books for how Indian Prairie School District 204 will use E-Learning days during the next three school years.

Under the plan, which was unanimously approved during Monday’s board meeting, up to five virtual learning days may be used each school year.

Tickets for Downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk go on sale today

Tickets for the downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk go on sale today, Aug. 5, at noon.

The event offers samples of 13 different wine varieties at various downtown locations, along with a complimentary wine-tasting glass. Charcuterie cups will be handed out for the wine walk journey, and small bites will be available at the midway point.

The Fall Wine Walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21, from noon to 5 p.m., with staggered start times. This year’s event will benefit the Naperville Women’s Club.

DuPage Foundation gives nearly $350k to local early childhood collaboratives

Local early childhood collaboratives received almost $350,000 from DuPage Foundation through its Bright & Early DuPage initiative.

The goal of Bright & Early DuPage is to ensure every child in DuPage County, from birth to age five, receives the support they need to start kindergarten ready to learn and grow.

Bright & Early DuPage grants were awarded to:

Addison Partners for Play, Learning & Education (APPLE): $45,000

Bensenville Early Learners Supporters (BELS): $45,000

Glenbard Early Childhood Collaborative (GECC): $50,000

Supporting Early Education in DuPage South (SEEDS): $30,000

Villa Park Area Early Childhood Collaborative: $40,500

Willowbrook Community Early Childhood Collaborative: $50,000

WeGo Together for Kids: $40,000

Wheaton Warrenville Early Childhood Collective: $45,000

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rose Hill Farm Park playground

The Naperville Park District is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Rose Hill Farm Park playground, 1235 Hamlet Road, today, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m.

The event will include light refreshments and an opportunity to try out the new playground equipment.