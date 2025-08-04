Naperville woman remains missing as search intensifies

Authorities are still searching for the Naperville woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, July 30.

On Monday, the Naperville Police Department conducted a large-scale search of the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve for 46-year-old Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.

Despite the day’s efforts, she remains missing, but police chief Jason Arres says the search will continue.

“I understand that the uncertainty surrounding Sinmi’s disappearance is concerning, and I assure you that this department is doing everything we can to find Sinmi,” said Arres in a press release. “We will continue to follow up on any leads and lean on the expertise of our partners at NEMA and surrounding law enforcement agencies.”

The search involved the Naperville Emergency Management Agency, other law enforcement agencies, and more than 40 trained volunteers. Authorities employed the use of K-9s as well as drones to survey the area in search of Abosede.

Police to continue investigating and searching for missing woman

Arres encouraged the public to share her pictures to increase awareness as law enforcement continues with their search.

“The more eyes we have looking out for her, the better,” said Arres.

Abosede is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5-foot-6.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, grey sweatpants, a black head scarf and black Crocs.

She was last seen at about 9:20 a.m. on July 30 walking away from her home on the 2100 block of Sudbury Street in Naperville, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to call the Naperville Police Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.

