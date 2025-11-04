Nature’s Best Cafe closing | Master gardener recognized  | Proper pumpkin disposal

Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville to close its doors next month

Nature’s Best Cafe, located in Naperville’s Brookdale neighborhood, is closing its doors next month, just days before Christmas, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post Sunday.

Find out why the business will be closing.

Naperville 203 considering summer school fee increases

Cold weather might be setting in, but Naperville School District 203 officials have their sights set on summer.

Preliminary planning for next year’s summer school program is underway, and tuition fee increases could be implemented based on the proposal.

Read more about the district’s summer school program and why fee increases might be necessary.

Thematic approach to U.S. History among IPSD 204 proposed course updates

Indian Prairie School District 204 is moving toward teaching U.S. History not solely in chronological order, but organized around four key themes to make the story of America’s past more relevant.

U.S. History is one of two high school courses proposed to be updated for the 2026-27 school year, along with French 3.

Learn more about the proposed changes.

Naperville resident among recently honored master gardeners

Naperville resident Jan Gricus was among the five master gardeners from DuPage, Kendall, and Kane counties recently honored at the 2025 University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Conference in Springfield.

The five were recognized for their contributions to the Master Gardener program, their support of fellow volunteers, and their educational outreach, according to a news release. Gricus received a Sustained Excellence Award.

She was noted for boosting food pantry donations to over 1,000 pounds per year during her decade of leadership at the Naperville Giving Garden. Gricus also dedicates at least 200 hours volunteering at master gardener projects in the area.

City of Naperville offers option for proper pumpkin disposal

The city of Naperville is inviting residents to use its food scrap compost program for proper pumpkin disposal, now that Halloween has passed.

Pumpkins free of stickers, decorations, candles, and any artificial material can be dropped off in the designated compost bin. Gourds, as well as acrylic-painted pumpkins, will also be accepted, but latex and oil-based-painted pumpkins are prohibited.

There are two drop-off locations open 24/7: the CNG Station at 1720 W. Jefferson Ave., and the city-owned parking lot at the corner of 91st Street and Wolf’s Crossing Road. The program will run through Dec. 12.