NCC triathlon wins championship | High School News Story of the Year winner | Terrific Turkeys

North Central College women’s triathlon wins 2nd straight National Championship

The North Central College women’s triathlon team won a second straight Division III National Championship in Arizona on Saturday.

The Cardinals took home their 5th team championship in program history. Junior Hailey Poe won the individual title for a third consecutive season.

NCHS student wins ‘High School News Story of the Year’ award

Naperville Central senior Nathan Yuan received the ‘High School News Story of the Year’ award at the National Scholastic Press Association convention for his piece ‘The Hidden Homeless.’ The project looks into the under-identification of homeless youth in Illinois.

Seniors Jake Pfeiffer, Nolan Shen, Jimmy Dalton, and staff of the Flight and Central Times yearbooks also placed at the convention.

Naperville celebrates 2023 Veterans Day

Over 100 people gathered at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion Saturday morning for Naperville’s Veterans Day program, hosted by the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. Watch the highlights from the patriotic community event.

Benet Academy girls volleyball takes second at State

Benet Academy girls volleyball finished as the 4A state runner-up after a hard-fought, three-set defeat to Mother McAuley.

The Redwings defeated Willowbrook in the semi-finals before falling to Mother McAuley in the championship for a second consecutive season.

Naperville Park District to host “Terrific Turkeys” on Nov. 18 & Nov. 20-22

The Naperville Park District’s Terrific Turkeys will begin this weekend at the River Room in the Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on Nov. 20-22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free, self-guided activities for families include the creation of turkey crafts, reading books about turkeys, and turkey-related games.

No live animals will be present in the room, and a parent must accompany a child to the event. For more information, visit the Naperville Park District’s website.