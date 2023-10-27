New Benet president | Riverwalk recommendations | Pumpkin Palooza

Benet Academy names new president

The Benet Academy Board of Directors has named Bill Myers as the school’s new president.

Myers attended Benet, graduating in 1997. He’s had a connection to the school for more than three decades, serving as a teacher, coach and assistant principal. He currently holds the role of principal/interim president.

North Central College students give Riverwalk improvement input

Some changes may be coming to the Naperville Riverwalk thanks to 11 occupational therapy students from North Central College who recently did an accessibility assessment for a class project. Learn more about their suggestions and which may be enacted.

Naperville’s proposed 2024 budget moves closer to approval

Naperville City Council held its third budget workshop on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to approval for the proposed 2024 city budget. Find out what the current plans are for city finances in the coming year.

Howlin at the Moon’ kicks off tonight at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement will have some spooky fun for the 21 and over set on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, at its Howlin’ at the Moon event. Find out more about what’s in store at the festivities.

Pumpkin Palooza at the DuPage Children’s Museum on Saturday

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the DuPage Children’s Museum will host its annual Pumpkin Palooza.

The day’s events will include hands-on kid-friendly fun like a mini pumpkin float, mix and mash pumpkin guts area, slime-brewing station, and a jump-and-rake leaf pile area. Kids can also build their own FrankenBuddy and create wearable art. There will also be a spooky science show.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume. The fun runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ticket information is available on the museum’s website. Should they sell out, some walk-ins will be admitted as capacity allows.

Local teams in IHSA football playoffs this weekend

The IHSA football playoffs kick off this weekend. Three local teams are competing in the 8A bracket as Neuqua Valley hosts Palatine and Naperville Central welcomes Downers Grove South tonight at 7 p.m. while Naperville North travels to Glenbard West tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Weekend weather outlook

Another rainy day today in Naperville with some showers expected this afternoon. The day’s high will be 67 degrees.

Saturday will bring some sun, but a drop in temperatures as a cold front moves in, with a predicted high of 51. Showers will likely return Saturday night, and continue into Sunday, with a high temp that day falling in the mid-40s.

