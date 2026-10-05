New bike, pedestrian plan | Crime Prevention Calendar | Metea sensory garden

Naperville to consider new bike, pedestrian plan improvements

Naperville may see more than 100 bike and pedestrian travel improvements over the next 20-plus years to increase safety and connectivity throughout the city.

At its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 1, the Naperville Transportation Advisory Board approved the adoption of an updated plan, which will now move to city council for final consideration.

See what improvements could be made and some of the targeted areas.

Naperville police recognize crime prevention calendar student winners

Naperville Police Department celebrated the students whose artwork was selected for the 2026-2027 Crime Prevention Calendar.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Mayor Scott Wehrli honored the students at a ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Read more about the annual tradition and the safety messages featured.

Park district gives Heritage Woods, Walnut Ridge updates

Two projects linked to the Naperville Park District’s successful $120 million bond referendum this spring remain on track for opening next year, based on a recent update from an official.

Eric Shutes, the district’s director of planning, provided an update on the work taking place at the Walnut Ridge and Heritage Woods expansion properties at a park board meeting Thursday, Sept. 24. While the new indoor pool and recreation center at the Frontier Sports Complex comprise the bulk of the referendum allocations, the expansion properties are also tied into the spending plan.

This fall, Shutes said work is taking place at Walnut Ridge to remove dead wood and invasive plant material in anticipation of the existing park’s expansion and extension of nature trails. Over at Heritage Woods, Shutes indicated existing structures at the acquired site are being removed in preparation for the park’s expansion and added green space and trails.

Sensory garden coming to Metea Valley

Metea Valley High School’s special education program will soon have a new feature — a sensory garden created by 2023 Metea graduate Anabel Orchard, who received a grant from the Illinois Education Association to fund the project.

Orchard is studying special education at the University of South Carolina and says she was inspired to pursue the profession by special education teacher Kevin Garbis during her time at Metea.

The sensory garden will give students a hands-on gardening experience and is designed to promote self-regulation skills.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.