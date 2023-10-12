New cardiovascular health center | Donation drive | Halloween lights trolley tours

Groundbreaking on new Naperville cardiovascular health center

Ryan Companies has broken ground on a new cardiovascular health center in Naperville.

Northshore – Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Cardiovascular Institute (CVI) Health Center will be located at the Edward Hospital campus. The three-story, 71,000 square-foot building will offer comprehensive cardiac care services. Those include both diagnostic and rehabilitation services, along with two catheterization laboratories.

The building will also become the new grand entrance for the Edward Hospital campus.

Donation Drive for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

District 2 DuPage County Board members Yeena Yoo, Paula Deacon Garcia, and Liz Chaplin are hosting a donation drive in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognized in October.

Donations of items like household cleaning supplies and toiletries are needed. Also requested are infant and toddler items such as diapers, baby wipes, ointment, sippy cups, new car seats, and strollers.

Collection boxes can be found at:

1111 W. Lake St., Addison

422 N. Cass Ave., Westmont

1111 E. Jackson St., Lombard

115 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton

421 N. county Farm Rd., Wheaton

Items may also be purchased directly from an online wish list. The drive lasts through the end of October. Donations will benefit Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services of DuPage.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra kicks off 70th anniversary season

This Saturday, Oct. 14, the DuPage Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 70th anniversary season with “Echoes of the English Soul.”

The performance will feature Concert Artists Guild and Sphinx Competition winner Gabriel Martins in Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto. They will also perform Vaughan Williams’ Overture to “The Wasps” and Symphony No. 9.

The performance will take place at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall at 171 E. Chicago Ave. Ticket information is available on the DuPage Symphony Orchestra website.

Islamic Center of Naperville’s fourth annual Fall Fest

The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) is hosting its fourth annual Fall Fest this Saturday, Oct. 14., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the ICN 75th St. Masjid, at 25W530 75th St. It will feature a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, pony rides, kids face painting, and hay rides, among other family fun.

There will also be food vendors on hand along with a coffee cart supplying hot drinks throughout the day. Admission is free though some activities may require a fee.

Naperville Halloween lights trolley tours

Naperville Halloween lights trolley tours start tomorrow, Oct. 13, and run through Oct. 31.

Public tours take one of two routes to see the spookiest sights outside homes in either the northern or southern sections of Naperville. Northern tours start out at Gemato’s at 1566 W. Ogden Ave., with southern tours beginning at Aurelio’s at 1975 Springbrook Sq. Private tours are also available with pick-up at any Naperville address.

Reservation information is available on the Naperville Trolley website.