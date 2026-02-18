New D203 transportation hub | Great World Race runner | Two holidays begin

New transportation hub coming for Naperville District 203

A new transportation hub is being planned for Naperville School District 203, with the school board approving $12.2 million in construction bids for the project at its meeting on Monday night.

The district will replace its aging transportation hub behind Naperville North High School with a new building on the same property.

Learn more about the plans.

Naperville runner Sheri Kanter takes on The Great World Race

Naperville runner Sheri Kanter took on seven marathons, on seven continents, in seven days as part of The Great World Race.

The event began in Cape Town, South Africa, last November and wrapped up in Miami, Florida.

Hear more about her grueling, but thrilling, run across the world.

First day of Ramadan begins

Today marks the first day of Ramadan for Muslims worldwide.

Those who take part fast from sunrise to sunset for one month. Some of the goals during this time are to become closer with God, learn self-discipline, and experience empathy for those less fortunate.

It will conclude with Eid al-Fitr, commemorated with prayers, feasts, and charitable giving.

Naperville family shares Lunar New Year traditions

Tuesday marked the start of the Lunar New Year, and families across Naperville celebrated its arrival.

NCTV17 sat down with one such family, the Chens, to learn about how they commemorate the occasion and the traditional customs surrounding the holiday.

Take a look at some of their celebration.

Chanel Edwards heads back to state while Lockport wins the Hinsdale girls bowling sectional

Neuqua Valley High School bowler Chanel Edwards is heading to state for a second consecutive season.

At the Hinsdale South sectional, the Wildcat rolled an 1175, finishing in fourth place overall. She is one of only two Neuqua bowlers to qualify for the state tournament in program history.

Get a look at how bowlers from other area schools did at the sectional.