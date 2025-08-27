New escape room proposed | Good Catch Award | Teen aviator inspires future pilots

New escape room proposed near Block 59 in Naperville

Escapology, a global entertainment business, plans to open an escape room concept near the new mixed-use Block 59 development.

The business proposal went before the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission recently and received a favorable recommendation before it advances to the decision-making city council for a final vote.

Hotel worker given Good Catch Award

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres recently presented local hotel worker Kyle Getzelman with the department’s most recent Good Catch Award. The recognition took place at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Back in May, the North Aurora resident helped Naperville police detain a criminal suspect with a number of outstanding warrants. The suspect fled police on foot into the Chicago Marriott Naperville after they initially encountered the suspect during an incident involving a disabled vehicle.

Getzelman stopped the suspect, who had been wanted on “serious violent felony charges” according to Arres, and held him until an officer arrived to make the arrest.

Naperville Heritage Society gets $200K grant for new HVAC equipment at historic chapel

The Naperville Heritage Society has been awarded a $200,000 grant to be used for the purchase and installation of new HVAC equipment for the Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement.

The funds were from a Tourism Attractions Grant Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The Century Memorial Chapel was built in 1864 and is frequently used for weddings and other celebratory events. The HVAC improvement work started in August and should be finished by the end of October.

Naperville teen earns pilot’s license, aims to inspire young girls

Naperville teenager Adeline O’Neill had an interest in planes from an early age, a passion that’s now grown into a plan to become a commercial pilot.

With her private pilot’s license now in hand, the 18-year-old hopes to inspire other young girls to make their dreams take flight.

WorkNet DuPage drives career growth with $2M in grants

WorkNet DuPage, the career guidance service center in Lisle, awarded $2 million in grants to more than 300 job seekers this past program year, according to a report given at Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

Yeena Yoo, the County Board member who chairs the Economic Development Committee, combed through WorkNet DuPage’s year-end data, which ended in June. The jobs-related grants helped match workers with careers in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, occupational training programs, and information technology.

Additionally, WorkNet DuPage this past program year awarded more than $250,000 in grants to local businesses for workforce upskill initiatives. The efforts, Yoo said, resulted in a 61% wage gain to participants completing services offered through the center.