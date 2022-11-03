New Hibachi Restaurant in Bradford Commons

A family-style, communal restaurant serving Hibachi, Chinese, Thai and Sushi dishes is slated to come to the Bradford Commons development. Wu’s House, which has five established locations, is looking to make Naperville its sixth spot.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed plans for the 16,263-square-foot building on a currently vacant 2.15-acre parcel at 2703 Beebe Drive. According to details shared at the meeting, owner Michael Wu envisions a 400-seat restaurant in Naperville with communal seating around a grill table.

Wu’s House’s existing locations are in Evergreen Park, Merrillville, Mokena, Orland Park and Palos Park. The commission’s favorable recommendation advances to the full city council for a final vote.

Grant To Grow Woodland

The DuPage Birding Club has awarded a $2,000 grant to the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County to help fund the placement of nearly 100 native tree saplings and shrubs in Blackwell Forest Preserve.

The new growth will be planted near McKee Marsh as part of an ongoing restoration project at the site. The plantings will help provide resources for native and migratory birds, increase biodiversity, and give vegetative structure.

Members of the DuPage Birding Club will plant the saplings and shrubs on Nov. 5. They’ll also be responsible for their care through the fall and will install fencing to keep the new growth safe from animals.

Benet Academy Girls Volleyball

For the 10th time since 2008, Benet Academy girls volleyball is heading to Super Sectionals. Last night, the Redwings defeated DVC Champion Naperville North 25-12, 25-17 in straight sets to win the Sectional Championship at Plainfield North.

Benet will face O’Fallon in the Super Sectional on Friday night at Moline High School with the winner moving on to State at Illinois State University next weekend.

Holiday Food & Toy Drive

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Water Street Naperville is holding its Holiday Food & Toy Drive. Donations will be given to the West Suburban Food Pantry for distribution.

Items will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon on Water Street. Organizers are seeking unwrapped and new toys and books for children 12 and under, diapers, baby wipes, and holiday meal staples such as pie fillings, gravy and canned vegetables.

For more information, visit the Water Street Naperville website.