New Rental Development | Heat advisory | NPD officers bike across IL

Naperville City Council approves 90-unit rental development plan

A new 90-unit rental housing development on Naperville’s northeast side is moving forward, following a series of approvals from city decision-makers at a recent meeting

The Residences at Naper and Plank is set to take root on an 8.21-acre site, currently just outside Naperville’s city limits in unincorporated DuPage County.

Naperville under heat advisory, with rain expected throughout the week

A heat advisory will be in effect in Naperville today from noon to about 8 p.m., with the heat index expected to be as high as 106 this afternoon.

There is also a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today and throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Naperville police cycle across Illinois in honor of fallen officers

Four officers with the Naperville Police Department embarked on a 400-mile bike ride over four days in support of their fallen brothers and sisters in blue as part of Cycle Across Illinois.

Known as Team NPD, Sergeant Umbenhower, along with fellow police officers Stephanie Jarvis, Katie Moore, and Mike Courterier, joined 90 other officers for the ride, all raising money for Concerns of Police Survivors – or COPS.

Naperville fire chief presents citizen awards

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis recently delivered his latest in a series of citizen awards at a city council meeting. Taki Mullins was recognized for administering the Heimlich maneuver to a person choking at a local restaurant.

Mullins, who performed the life-saving technique in early June, was given the award at the Tuesday, July 15 city council meeting. Puknaitis said Mullins’ quick action helped the patient begin to breathe in the critical period between 911 being called and local paramedics arriving on the scene.

Springbrook and Naperbrook golf courses host Naperville Men’s Amateur Championship

Springbrook and Naperbrook golf courses recently hosted the 2025 Naperville Men’s Amateur Championship.

The Championship flight winner was 2022 Metea Valley graduate Aman Shah. The multiple-time IHSA state qualifier won in a playoff, earning the lowest gross score of 139. Shah also won the Naperville Men’s Amateur in 2023.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It's Make Plans Monday. Here's a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 29 – Historic Trolley Tour of Naperville by Naperville Trolley,

July 29 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

July 29 – Stryder Blue Grass Music at Naper Settlement

July 29 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville

July 29 – Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital

July 30 – Arbor Evenings at Morton Arboretum

July 30 – Bike Tour of the Gardens at Cantigny

July 30 – Guided Nature Photography Hike (Pop-up) at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve

July 31 – Celebration of the Big Band at Central Park

August 1 – Moonlit Movies: Moana 2 at Cantigny

August 2 – Naperville Farmers Market Summer Fest near the 5th Avenue Train Station

August 2 – THRIVEFest: Naperville’s Health, Wellness, & Fitness Festival at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium

August 2 and 3 – Chicagoland Halal Fest at Frontier Park

August 2 and 3 – Destination Asia Festival at Morton Arboretum

August 2, 4 to 8 – Amazing Reptiles – Free Nature Discovery Days at the Knoch Knolls Nature Center

August 3 – The Glenn Miller Orchestra at Wentz Concert Hall

August 3 – New Philharmonic Concert at Lakeside Pavilion