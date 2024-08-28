No TEDxNaperville fall conference | DuPage County EV ready | Will County Woods Walk 

TEDxNaperville cancels its signature fall conference for a second year

For the second year in a row, TEDxNaperville has canceled its signature fall conference. The announcement came from Arthur Zards, the founder, curator, and executive director, in a newsletter and on the TEDxNaperville website.

The loss of volunteers, sponsorships, and a leadership team, as well as rising costs since the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as reasons for the cancellation, according to the Chicago Tribune. Zards said he is unsure of the conference’s future but believes it could return with the right people and organizations.

Though a fall conference is not planned, Zards said there will be a virtual TEDxNaperville salon on artificial intelligence this fall, featuring insights from a former US Space Force and Department of Defense expert on AI ethics and governance.

Organization calls DuPage County ‘EV Ready’

DuPage County one was of a dozen governing entities across Illinois recently named “EV Ready” from the trade group Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and electric utility ComEd for having policies in place that support the growth of electric vehicles with accommodations for new infrastructure.

Commissioner Paula Deacon Garcia, who chairs the County Board’s Public Works Committee, made the announcement at a meeting Tuesday. The distinction is based on evaluating permitting processes, training staff, and distributing information on EVs.

Will County Forest Preserve Woods Walk starts Sunday

The Will County Forest Preserve is kicking off the changing of the season with its 22nd annual Woods Walk challenge from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

Participants will walk through 10 different Will County trails at their own schedule, logging their paths on the Woods Walk travel log or the Goosechase app. Trails and logging information can be found on the Will County Forest Preserve website.

Those who complete seven of the 10 trails and submit their travel log by Dec. 8 will receive the 2024 Woods Walk hiking medallion. The event is free and open to all ages.

DuPage County loosens regulations on residential ordinance

An amended DuPage County ordinance for residential properties in unincorporated areas passed with 13 “yes” votes at Tuesday’s meeting. The specific amendment pertains to so-called “accessory structures” that are built on larger properties, alongside traditional homes. Supporters lauded it for providing more affordable housing options in the county.

While the county has previously allowed for accessory structures on unincorporated properties, there were stipulations as it had to be limited to a family member by blood, marriage, or adoption. That provision is no longer in place, though the county now has a cap — no more than five people — that can live in an accessory structure.

As has been the case in the past, applicants will have to go through a conditional-use permit process to explain the rationale behind the request. The county will not allow accessory units to be rented out for short- or long-term lodging that has become popular in recent years.

Naperville Public Library hour changes and Labor Day closings

The Naperville Public Library announced its Sunday summer hours are ending starting Sept. 8. Nichols Library and 95th Street Library will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays as a result of the change.

In addition to the hour shifts, Nichols Library will be closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 and will remain closed until after Labor Day due to Last Fling and the holiday weekend. Naper Blvd. Library and 95th Street Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2.