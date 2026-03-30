North Aurora Road closure | No Kings Rally | Vietnam veterans honored

4-month North Aurora Road closure begins tomorrow

A portion of North Aurora Road between Naperville and Aurora will be closed for about four months starting tomorrow, March 31, as utility work gets underway.

During that time, the section of the roadway between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road will be closed to all traffic; however, a detour will be set up, rerouting motorists to Diehl Road

Read more about the reasons for the road closure.

Avoiding a spring break wallet ache amid rising gas prices

With Naperville area schools out for spring break starting this week, families planning to hit the road may be feeling a bit of a pinch at the pump.

According to AAA, gas prices have gone up by $1.27 on average throughout the greater Chicago area in the last month.

Find out why prices are on the rise and tips for maximizing fuel efficiency.

More than 1,000 march in third Naperville No Kings Rally

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people marched the streets of downtown Naperville, taking part in the No Kings Rally in protest of the Trump administration’s policies.

It was one of many protests taking place in DuPage County, Illinois, and nationwide.

Learn more about the demonstration and hear what community members are saying.

Naperville pays tribute to Vietnam War veterans

Several hundred people gathered at Veterans Park in Naperville Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to the military service of those in the Vietnam War.

The event was part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, established in 2017 and observed every year on March 29.

See how veterans were honored at the event.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

March 30 – April 6 – Spring Break Beach Break, at DuPage Children’s Museum

March 31 – Easter Bunny and Friends at Cosley Zoo

April 1 – 3 – Spring is Here – Free Nature Discovery Days, at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 1 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

April 2 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

April 2 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Birds of DuPage at Naper Settlement

April 2 – Spring Hiring Event for Naperville Park District at Fort Hill Activity Center

April 2 – Flashlight Egg Hunt at Knoch Knolls Park

April 3 – VFW Fish Fry by the Judd Kendall VFW

April 3 – The Reptile Show at Block 59

April 4 – Spring Trout Season Opener at Blackwell Forest Preserve

April 4 – First Division Museum Guided Tour at Cantigny Park

April 4 – Holi Festival of Colors at Rotary Hill

April 4 – The Great Egg Hunt 2026 at Frontier Park Sports Complex