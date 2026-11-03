North Central student killed in shooting | Election Day voting | City Council ballot draw

North Central College student killed in Bloomington mass shooting

A North Central College student was killed in a mass shooting at a Halloween party early Sunday morning in Bloomington, according to police.

Read the full story, including police updates, victim details, and a statement from the college president.

Election Day voting hours, locations

It’s Election Day for the 2026 General Election. Voting is open in both Will and DuPage counties from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read NCTV17’s voter guide to see who’s on the ballot.

In DuPage County, residents can vote at the Naperville Municipal Center, Nichols Library, Naper Library and Fort Hill Activity Center. DuPage residents can also vote in the media room at the Jack T. Knuepfer Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, in Wheaton. For more voting information and a full list of Naperville polling places, visit the county’s Election Division website.

Will County residents can vote at the 95th Street Library or find their specific polling place online. More information on Will County voting and additional polling places is available on the county clerk’s website.

Ballot spots determined for Naperville mayor, city council races

Ballot positions for Naperville’s 2027 Consolidated General Election have been determined following a lottery in City Council Chambers on Monday, Nov. 2.

In addition to mayor, four seats on the city council are up for election.

See how candidates will appear on the ballot on Election Day, April 6.

DuPage County officials pushing for statewide kratom ban

Following the city of Naperville’s ban on the retail sale of kratom, DuPage County is seeking to bring local and state leaders together to make the ban broader.

The county board on Oct. 27 expressed support for making it a legislative priority to enact a widespread ban on kratom sales across DuPage communities and beyond.

Read more about the county’s position on the substance.

Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team launches in DuPage County

The Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team is a new effort launched in DuPage County to prevent and reduce deaths resulting from domestic violence.

The team will examine the events leading up to fatalities involving a victim or offender, including possible warning signs or risk factors that went unnoticed or unreported.

Find out more about who makes up the team and how they plan to investigate.

Naperville Día de los Muertos celebration highlights connection, remembrance

Naperville community members gathered to honor loved ones who have died and celebrate the human experience of life and loss during Día de los Muertos celebrations on Nov. 1.

The Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs hosted the event for the fourth year at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion.

See how community members remembered their dearly departed on Sunday.

Naperville student hits all the right notes with award-winning music composition

Naperville Central High School student Chloe Ma is being recognized for her musical achievements at the state level, winning the Music Teachers National Association State Senior Composition Competition for 2026.

Ma has been involved in music for more than a decade, enrolling in piano lessons at a young age. She now composes her own pieces.

Hear more from Ma about her passion for music composition and earning state recognition.