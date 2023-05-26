‘Of the Earth’ at arboretum | Centennial Beach opening | Holiday overnight parking allowed

‘Of the Earth’ exhibit at The Morton Arboretum opens today

The Morton Arboretum’s newest large-scale exhibit, “Of the Earth,” opens today. Take a look at the ‘Of the Earth’ sculptures and learn more about the artist behind them.

Centennial Beach opens tomorrow

Naperville Park District’s Centennial Beach will open for the season tomorrow.

The beach offers zero-depth entry, and reaches depths of 15 feet. Amenities offered include diving boards, floating rafts, sand volleyball, water play features, a slide, and space for picnicking and relaxing. There are also a number of aquatic programs offered by the park district.

Centennial Beach memberships for the season may be purchased online, or in-person at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Center, Fort Hill Activity Center, or at the beach itself. Daily admission passes are also an option, and can be bought at the beach.

The beach will be open through Labor Day.

Naperville man accused of injuring deputy while resisting arrest

A Naperville man has been accused of injuring a deputy while resisting arrest at the DuPage County Courthouse on Tuesday. Learn more about what happened.

Memorial Day overnight parking rule suspension

The Naperville Police Department is suspending enforcement of the city’s overnight parking restrictions for the Memorial Day weekend. Residents can park on city streets overnight tonight through Monday night.

The ordinance will be enforced again starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Dan Shanower Memorial Endowment Scholarship winner

Naperville Central High School senior Maria Rodriguez Lopez has been awarded the 2023 Dan Shanower Memorial Endowment Scholarship.

The award is given in memory of Commander Dan Shanower, a 1979 Naperville Central graduate who died in the attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

To win the scholarship, a student must be a graduating senior from Naperville Central who embodies “Dan’s Spirit,” and has been accepted to a four-year liberal arts college. Shanower was known for his strong patriotism, great sense of humor, and a taste for adventure. A memorial in his name stands next to the Naperville Municipal Center, and will be the site of a Memorial Day service Monday morning.

Memorial Day weekend forecast

It looks like a beautiful weekend is ahead, kicking off today with sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be some wind, with gusts up to 15 m.p.h.

More sun on Saturday with temperatures heading up to 77 degrees. That warming trend continues into Sunday, with some clouds but a high of 80 degrees. A bit more wind on Sunday as well, with gusts again ranging up to 15 m.p.h. predicted.

And Memorial Day will be the warmest of all. Partly sunny skies are predicted, with a high temperature of 85 degrees. Keep up to date on your daily weather on the NCTV17 weather web page.