Parker Hall of Fame finalist | Four new IPSD principals | Opioid settlement fund use

Candace Parker named finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Naperville Central star Candace Parker was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

After retiring in 2024, the three-time WNBA champion and two-time MVP had her jersey retired by the Los Angeles Sparks and her hometown Chicago Sky.

The official class will be announced on April 4.

Four new principals approved in IPSD 204

Four schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 will have new principals before the start of the next school year, starting on July 1.

The school board of education approved the appointments at Prairie Children Preschool, May Watts Elementary, Spring Brook Elementary, and Metea Valley High School.

Learn more about these new school leaders.

Opioid settlement funds could support DuPage Crisis Recovery Center, other initiatives

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday reviewed the status of the local opioid settlement fund, which had a balance of $6.12 million at the close of the last fiscal year.

County officials discussed how the latest round of settlement funds could be used, including possibly applying them toward the new Crisis Recovery Center in Wheaton.

Read more about the settlement fund, how it was created, and what board members had to say about funding appropriations.

New North Central master’s program hopes to help address nursing shortage

North Central College is introducing a new Master’s Entry to Nursing Practice program this fall.

It will allow those with a bachelor’s degree in any field to earn a master’s in nursing, as long as they have the prerequisites.

Get more details about the program, aimed to help address the ongoing need for nurses.

Washington Street Bridge in the running for Engineering Works award

Naperville’s Washington Street Bridge and Downtown Streetscape improvements are in the running to receive an award for best infrastructure project in Illinois.

It’s one of eight engineering projects up for the 2026 Engineering Works Award, to be presented by The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois. The public can vote online for their choice to be announced at ACEC Illinois’ gala on Feb. 18.

The Naperville project qualified for the competition after being awarded with the association’s 2026 Engineering Excellence Award.