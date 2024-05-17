Police personnel honored | Four Under 40 honorees | Lou Malnati’s celebrates 30 years

Naperville police personnel honored at CAPS award ceremony

On Thursday night, Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) hosted its annual police department awards at Meson Sabika, recognizing first responders for their acts of service.

The top award of the night, the George Pradel Award, was given to Sergeant Richard Arsenault, Sergeant David Pastrick, and Officer Joshua Christenson. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ Award went to Officer Martin Franken.

More than a dozen officers were recognized with CAPS awards, which are based on nominations from the community.

NACC names its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards Honorees

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has named its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards Honorees.

This year’s honorees are:

Leslie Kane, Center for Creative Arts Therapy

Atusa Freyer, Naperville Country Club

Lauren Bierschenk, Lauren Bierschenk Farmers Insurance Agency

Daveyon Bradley, Sundog IT

Each year the NACC chooses four young professionals of note for the awards, with an eye on those who show leadership both in community and business, excellence in career, and life balance. They’ll be honored at a ceremony at Northern Illinois University’s Naperville Campus on Wednesday, June 26.

Lou Malnati’s in downtown Naperville celebrates 30 years

Lou Malnati’s at 131 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Naperville is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special event on May 23.

The business will unveil its newly remodeled outdoor patio, holding a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting. Guests are asked to arrive at 4:30 p.m., with the ribbon cutting slated for 4:45 p.m. Afterwards, there will be free pizza samples until 5:30 p.m., followed by live music by one of the business’ bartenders.

Diners dropping in that day from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. will get some free swag and an entry for the chance to win a free pizza for a year.

Traffic stop in Naperville leads to alleged discovery of crack cocaine

Police placed a Harvey man under arrest on Wednesday, May 15, after a stop for multiple traffic violations led to the alleged discovery of crack cocaine inside his vehicle.

Erskine Wheeler, 44, has been charged with two petty traffic violations, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Asian Heritage Fest to be held on Saturday at Mall of India

The Alliance of Indian Americans of Naperville Area (AIANA) is hosting an Asian Heritage Fest on Saturday, May 18, at the Mall of India, 776 Route 59.

The event will feature music, dance, art, fashion, and food from a number of Asian cultures, including Indian, Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Japanese, Indonesian, and Malaysian. There will be activities for both kids and adults, as well as vendors selling items such as clothing, jewelry, and home décor.

The fest will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Water Street spring plant sale supporting We Grow Dreams

Water Street in downtown Naperville will be hosting a spring plant sale on Saturday, May 18, featuring a variety of plants, flowers, hanging baskets, and potted herbs from West Chicago nonprofit We Grow Dreams.

We Grow Dreams is a nursery and greenhouse that offers training and employment opportunities to young adults with disabilities, in a safe, supportive environment.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Foyo Plaza.

Cantigny Spring Fest on Saturday, May 18

Cantigny Park in Wheaton is set to celebrate spring this weekend at the Cantigny Spring Fest on Saturday, May 18.

The fest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature some inaugural events for the park, including a family fun walk through the gardens along with a gnome scavenger hunt, and its first-ever marketplace inside the historic McCormick House, featuring local vendors and artisans.

Other offerings include backstage greenhouse tours, tulip bulb sales, a terrarium bar, and family-friendly activities. There will also be live music in their new-for-2024 beer garden. More details on pricing as well as ticket information is available on the Cantigny Park website.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Though Friday got off to a foggy start, forecasters say there will be mostly sunny skies the rest of the day with a high of 79 degrees. More sun is on the way for Saturday, with a high of 81. Sunday is expected to see partly cloudy skies and a high of 84.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.