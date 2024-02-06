Pratt tragedy five-year commemoration | Fatal car crash | IHSA Cheer

Aurora to commemorate fifth anniversary of the Henry Pratt tragedy

The City of Aurora will hold a candlelight vigil on Feb. 15 to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Henry Pratt workplace mass shooting.

Five men lost their lives on Feb. 15, 2019, after a coworker opened fire inside the Henry Pratt building in Aurora. The remembrance ceremony will include remarks from family members, in addition to comments from law enforcement. It will also include the official unveiling of a granite memorial bench dedicated to those who lost their lives.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Belle Salle Events Center at 1920 E. New York Street. An RSVP is required to attend. More information can be found on the City of Aurora website.

Man dies after car crashes into a tree near 87th Street in Naperville

On Sunday night, a 51-year-old man died after his car struck a tree in Naperville. The Naperville Police Department says the man was driving southbound on Naper Boulevard, and as he approached 87th Street, his car veered across the northbound lanes and into the tree.

Learn more about the incident.

District 203 considering course fee increases in the upcoming year

Naperville School District 203 is considering several fee increases in the upcoming 2024-2025 school year across various grade levels. A preliminary discussion took place at Monday’s board of education meeting, and a final vote could be cast in two weeks.

The proposed fee increase changes include raises to monthly tuition fees at Ann Reid Preschool, from $255 to $265 per month for half day and from $560 to $580 per month for full day. Several specific material fees at the elementary, junior high, and high school levels also are under consideration.

Administrators said the fee increases are being proposed to keep pace with rising costs.

IPSD 204 principal named Elementary School Principal of the Year in DuPage

Young Elementary School principal Erin Rodriguez was named Elementary School Principal of the Year from the DuPage area by the Illinois Principals Association.

The award recognizes elementary school principals who have made a positive impact on their students and learning environments. Indian Prairie School District board members congratulated Principal Rodriguez at the Board of Education meeting on Monday.

“I am so appreciative of this award, and I’m beyond honored,” said Rodriguez at the meeting.

Local schools compete at the 2024 IHSA Cheer State Meet

Benet Academy, Neuqua Valley, and Metea Valley took part in the IHSA Competitive Cheer State Meet over the weekend. The Redwings were the lone team to advance to the finals on Saturday, where they secured a top-10 finish.

Find out more, including which local cheerleader was named to the 2024 All-State team.